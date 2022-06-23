

1 / 11 Gautam Adani rose to join the club of richest Indians in just two years. He currently stands as the second richest person in India with an individual net worth of $74 billion. However, Gautam Adani and family’s net worth stands at $95 billion. As he turns 60 years old on June 24, here are some lesser-known and interesting facts about Gautam Adani and his wealth. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 11 1. Adani Family donates Rs 60,000 crore | On the year of the centenary birth anniversary of Gautam Adani's father Shantilal Adani, and Gautam's 60th birthday, the Adani Family has committed to donate Rs 60,000 crore to a range of social causes. This corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation. (Image: Adani Enterprise)



3 / 11 2. He is a college dropout | Gautam Adani dropped out of college in his second year to chase his entrepreneurial dreams. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 3. He became a self-made millionaire at the age of 20 | Although he was born in a family that ran a textiles business, Adani wanted to go to Mumbai to join the diamond business. He worked with Mahindra Brothers as a diamond sorter for 2-3 years then set up his own diamond brokerage and made his first million at the age of 20. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 11 4. He was once abducted and is one of the survivors of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai | Adani was kidnapped for ransom of $1.5 million in 1998. Later on November 26, 2008, he was having dinner at the Taj hotel when terrorists attacked. He hid in the basement and later escaped when the commandos took control of the place. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 5. He owns a Rs 400-crore property in Delhi called Adani House | Adani is the owner of one of the costliest residences in India’s capital. He bought the Rs 400 crore Aditya Estates Pvt Ltd, now known as the Adani House, near Delhi’s Mandi House. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 11 6. He cracked a Rs 6,000 crore deal in just 100 hours | In 2018, Adani Power Limited cracked a deal to acquire Udupi Power Corporation Limited in just 100 hours thanks to Adani’s excellent negotiation skills. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 7. The Adani group owns India’s largest private port | The Mundra Port situated on the shores of the Gulf of Kutch is the largest private commercial port in India owned and operated by the Adani group. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 11 8. He was the first to have thought of the port-rail linkage policy | Adani is the brain behind India's port-rail linkage policy as he approached then railway minister Nitish Kumar with the idea for the scheme. After this, the port-rail linkage policy was crafted by the government. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 9. The Adani group is neck deep in debt | The Adani group’s combined borrowings are about Rs 2.21 lakh crore as of 2022, according to a report in Moneycontrol. (Image: Reuters)