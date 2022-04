1 / 11

Forbes has released the world's billionaire list for 2022 and the pandemic, sluggish markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war and rising oil prices have impacted the wealth of these billionaires. Overall, there are 2,668 billionaires on Forbes' Billionaire List for 2022, which has declined by 87 compared to 2021. The collective wealth of these billionaires has declined by a whopping $400 billion to $12.7 trillion. Check out the top-10 richest people on the planet here. (Image: Shutterstock)