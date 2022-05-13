Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Forbes Global 2000 Top 10 companies of the world in 2022

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Forbes Global 2000 Top 10 companies of the world in 2022

Of the 10 largest companies in the world, as per Forbes Global 2000, five are from USA, three from China and one each from Japan and Saudi Arabia.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More