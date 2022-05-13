Forbes Global 2000 Top 10 companies of the world in 2022



Following are the Top 10 companies in Forbes' list of Global 2000. Forbes has evaluated the companies using four metrics: Sales, profits, assets, and market value. Forbes has used the latest 12-month financial data available as of April 22, 2022, to calculate the metrics used for ranking. Of the 10 biggest companies in the world, five are from the USA, three from China and one each from Japan and Saudi Arabia.