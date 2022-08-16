Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion 2022: Top 10 Indian companies on the list



1 / 10 Aarti Industries Limited | Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Aarti Industries makes chemical products used in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymers, additives, surfactants, pigments, and dyes. Its net income is USD 175 million and has a market value of USD 3.28 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 Amrutanjan Health Care | Founded in 1893 and headquartered in Chennai, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited has a market value of USD 291 million. Its net income is USD 9 million. (Image: Amrutanjan)



3 / 10 Apcotex Industries | Established in 1980, it is one of India's leading producers of Performance Emulsion Polymers. Its net income is USD 13 million and has a market value of USD 414 million. (Image: @apcotex/Twitter)



4 / 10 Astral | Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Astral is a manufacturer and provider of CPVC piping and plumbing systems in India. Astral has 11 factories, including three in the US, the UK and Kenya. Its net income is USD 65 million and has a market value of USD 4.31 billion. (Image: Astral Pipes)



5 / 10 Balaji Amines | Founded in 1988, Balaji Amines is the manufacturer of methylamines, ethylamines, derivatives of specialty and other chemicals. Its net income is USD 49 million and has a market value of USD 1.3 billion. (Image: Balaji Amines)



6 / 10 B&B Triplewall Containers | Founded in 2011, the company is into the manufacturing of containers and boxes for packaging and delivery. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 444.48 crore. Its net income is USD 3 million and has a market value of USD 62 million. (Image: B&B Triplewall Containers)



7 / 10 Caplin Point Laboratories | The Chennai-headquartered pharmaceutical company was founded in 1990. Its net income is USD 40 million and has a market value of USD 763 million. (Image: Caplin Point)



8 / 10 Century Plyboards | Founded in 1982 in Kolkata, it is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of plywood sheets. Its net income is USD 42 million and has a market value of USD 1.59 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Cosmo Films | Established in 1981, Cosmo Films is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination and labelling applications. Its net income is USD 53 million and has a market value of USD 413 million. (Image: Cosmo Films)