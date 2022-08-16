Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion 2022: Top 10 Indian companies on the list

India is ahead of China in the Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion 2022 list released last week. This is the list of the best 200 mid-sized businesses -- annual revenues of more than USD 10 million but less than USD 1 billion -- in the Asia-Pacific area. This year, 24 enterprises from India were on the list while 22 Chinese ventures made the cut. However, Taiwan had the highest of 30 companies on the list. Taiwan was followed by Japan with 29 companies and South Korea with 27. The list is based on long-term sustainable performance across a range of parameters. Here are the top 10 Indian companies that are part of the list.