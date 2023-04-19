English
From love for cars to world's richest sports team owner, 10 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani

Apr 19, 2023

SUMMARY

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), turns 66 today, April 19. As Asia’s richest man, he is one of the most influential business leaders in the world.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), turns 66 today, April 19. As Asia’s richest man, he is one of the most influential business leaders in the world. (Image: REUTERS)

Born in Yemen in 1957, Mukesh Ambani moved to Mumbai at a young age. Reliance Industries was founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani in 1966 as a small textile manufacturer. After his father died in 2002, Mukesh Ambani and his younger brother Anil divided up the family empire. (Image: REUTERS)

Early career: After completing his education, Mukesh Ambani joined his father's business, Reliance Industries Limited. He played a key role in expanding the company's operations from textiles to petrochemicals, refining and oil and gas exploration. Today, RIL is one of the largest conglomerates in India, with interests in sectors such as telecommunications, retail, and media. (Image: REUTERS)

He is also known for his love for cars and owns several luxury cars including a Rolls Royce Phantom and a Mercedes-Benz S Class. The bottom six floors of his Antilia is reserved for parking his luxurious cars including Maybatch, Rolls Royce Cullinan, BMW 760 Li, etc.

Net worth: According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani's net worth as of April 18, 2023, was $84.2 billion, making him the 14th richest person in the world. This is largely due to his stake in RIL, which is worth over $104 billion. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

Philanthropy: Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are known for their philanthropic work too. They have donated billions of dollars to causes such as education and healthcare. (Image: REUTERS)

Home: Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, Antilia, is one of the most expensive residences in the world. The 27-storey building is valued at over $2 billion and features a range of luxurious amenities, including a ballroom, a spa, and helipads. (Picture: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Business ventures: In addition to RIL, Mukesh Ambani has been involved in a number of other business ventures. He owns the Mumbai Indians, a franchise team in the Indian Premier League, and has launched Jio, a telecommunications company that has revolutionised the industry in India. Jio offers 4G services at a fraction of the cost of its competitors and has over 400 million subscribers. It is also the leading telecom provider in 5G services, with availability in 2,345 cities or towns across 34 states or Union territories.

Awards: Mukesh Ambani has been ranked among the world’s most famous and reputable CEOs by the Global Brand Guardianship Index 2021. Ambani has received several accolades, including the Iconic Business Leader of the Decade Award in 2020, TIME 100 Most Influential People in 2019, and Businessman of the Year in 2010. He has been recognised as the fifth-best performing CEO in the world by the Harvard Business Review. (Image: REUTERS)

Through RIL, Ambani owns the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians, which Forbes named India’s most valuable cricket franchise, worth $1.3 billion, in 2022. Reliance recently purchased a franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League and owns cricket teams in South Africa and UAE.

X