Consumer sector recovering in India: Check which categories are seeing steady demand and growth

SUMMARY From business updates of the Indian consumer sector, it seems like there is steady demand and growth in certain categories. However, challenges in terms of seasonality, consumer pullback in discretionary spending, and shrinking revenue in some online businesses remain. Read on to know which categories have witnessed steady demand and growth.

Most Indian consumer companies have reported their March quarter business updates, which seem to be in favour of certain categories. The Indian consumer sector is one of the largest and most important in the country, covering a wide range of industries and products. Let's take a look at the companies the common grounds in the trends and challenges facing the sector along with which categories have witnessed steady demand and growth.

Marico: The company reported a gradual recovery during the quarter with mid-single digit volume growth in India. While Parachute and value added hair oils saw high single-digit and double-digit growth respectively, Saffola remained stable on a sequential basis but dropped year-on-year. Consolidated revenue growth during the quarter remained in low single-digits. The company expects expansion in gross margin and reasonable growth in operating profit.

Godrej Consumer Products: GCPL reported steady consumer demand trends in India, with double-digit value and volume growth in both home and personal care categories. Operations in Indonesia saw mid-single digit constant currncy sales growth, while growth ex-hygiene, was close to double-digits. GAUM or Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East higher than mid-single digit sales growth.

Titan: A low base contributed to 23 percent year-on-year increase in the company's jewellery segment revenue, which is the majority revenue contributor overall. In its March quarter business update, Titan said that the base quarter saw the jewellery segment grow only by 1.3 percent due to Omicron-led disruptions. However, the non-jewellery businesses saw strong growth during the quarter. The watches business grew 41 percent, emerging businesses grew by 84 percent, while Taneria saw revenue triple from last year. Overall standalone revenue in the March quarter grew by 25 percent year-on-year.

Dabur India: The company is likely to report mid-single-digit revenue growth with a slight improvement in demand trajectory across urban and rural markets. However, the personal care in the HPC segment is witnessing a slowdown, leading to low single-digit revenue growth. The international business will see high single-digit constant currency growth but is likely to be impacted by currency headwinds in Egypt and Turkey. However, operating margin for the quarter is likely to be lower by around 200-250 points year-on-year.

Avenue Supermarts: The retail chain saw revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,337 crore. The three-year revenue CAGR stands at 18.6 percent. It added 18 stores during the March quarter, taking the total to 324. However, revenue is down 8.5 percent sequentially due to seasonality factors.

Nykaa: The e-commerce platform for beauty and fashion products saw higher growth for the Beauty and Personal Care business. However, a pullback in discretionary spending impacted the fashion business, which grew in the late-teens, down from 50 percent during the same period last year.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery company saw revenue growth of nearly 17 percent during the March quarter, with India operations seeing revenue growth of close to 16 percent. The company added 11 new stores in the March quarter and plans to open another 15 new showrooms over the next three months. Non-south markets saw higher-revenue growth, while share of non-south and studded jewellery increased year-on-year. Online business saw revenue decline by 16 percent during the quarter.

Adani Wilmar: Edible oil volumes are flat year-on-year for the March quarter, while value declines in the mid-teens. Overall, the company saw revenue decline in the high-single-digit. Food & FMCG business saw value growth of 60 percent and volume growth of 40 percent year-on-year. The company said that the supply of imported edible oils has been smoother during the March quarter. Prices have also cooled off from historically high levels. The oil business has been a drag due to lower demand from bakery and frying industry. The company also said that wheat prices are normalising.