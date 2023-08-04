Zomato Delivers A Profit: Five charts that explain its journey to profitability

SUMMARY Zomato's biggest business has been its food delivery business and it was the first business that turned profitable on an operating basis in the December quarter of the previous financial year. The segment has now been profitable on an EBITDA level for four quarters in a row.

1 / 5

In the nine quarters that Zomato has been a public company, the company's revenue has nearly tripled from Rs 844 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2022 to over Rs 2,400 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year.

2 / 5

At the same time, while Zomato's revenue's have grown substantially since listing, the company has taken efforts to cut down on its losses. While there is no clear trend of narrowing losses, the company turned in a profit in the June quarter compared to a loss of Rs 188 crore in the March quarter.

3 / 5

Zomato's biggest business has been its food delivery business and it was the first business that turned profitable on an operating basis in the December quarter of the previous financial year. The segment has now been profitable on an EBITDA level for four quarters in a row. Unlike the losses on a net basis, the food delivery business has a clear trend of narrowing losses and then turning in a profit. For the June quarter, the food delivery business saw an adjusted profit of Rs 181 crore.

4 / 5

As the food delivery business has grown and turned profitable, its contribution margin has also grown in proportion. For the June quarter, the food delivery business contribution margin expanded from 2.8 percent to 6.4 percent. Even on a sequential basis, the margin expanded by 60 basis points.

5 / 5

One of the biggest concerns for Zomato shareholders and a key reason why the stock fell from levels of over Rs 100 to its all-time low of Rs 40 was its acquisition of Blinkit. While that is still not profitable yet, its losses have narrowed for the third quarter in a row. Blinkit's Gross Order Value rose 4.6 percent from March to Rs 2,140 crore, while its average order value rose by 11.5 percent sequentially to Rs 582.