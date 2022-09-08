Homephotos newsbusiness newscompanies news

Victoria’s Secret set to open its first physical store in India

2 Min(s) Read

By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Victoria’s Secret, the world's largest intimate wear brand and retailer, is set to open its first store in India on September 10.

The store will open in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium mall and will feature the US-based retailer's complete range across its 3 brands – Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty.

The store opening comes after Victoria’s Secret first launched online late last year. However, the online store only sold fragrances, body care, accessories, and beauty products.

The physical store in Mumbai will have the brand's entire range across all its categories including intimate wear, casual sleepwear, athleisure, and its fragrances and body care products.

Victoria’s Secret was brought to India through its franchisee retailer Major Brands India, which also runs Bath and Body Works, Aldo, Charles & Keith among others.

The company said that the store will also offer personalised fitting appointments, especially for its collection of bras. The company will also offer all sizes, in a bid to be more diverse and inclusive. This comes after Victoria’s Secret, in 2021 saw a brand revamp where it replaced its models with women of various ages and body types.

The Mumbai Store will soon be followed by a store in Delhi towards the end of 2022. A Bengaluru store will eventually follow.

Victoria’s Secret reportedly first opened a store at the Delhi Airport in 2014, which then shut down a year later. This store too only offered its beauty and fragrance products.

Globally, Victoria’s Secret has 1,400 retail stores. For the three-month period ended April, the company reported 4.5 percent decline in net sales to USD 1.484 billion from USD 1.554 billion a year earlier. Its sales in FY21 rose 25 percent.

