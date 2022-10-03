Tencent no longer most valued company in China – find out which firm dethroned the tech giant

SUMMARY Tencent, the Chinese tech giant, has finally lost its crown as the biggest company in China. The company has seen its shares slide continuously since its peak in February 2021. Tencent’s shares have gone down by over 65 percent, resulting in a USD 623 billion wipeout in its market value. Global macroeconomic conditions, a rising hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve and the growing regulatory pressure in China have resulted in tech giants like Tencent seeing a sharp decline in their market cap. Here are China’s 10 biggest companies by market cap.

1 / 10

Meituan | Chinese delivery platform Meituan has a market cap of USD 127.48 billion. The company has also expanded into other services like entertainment, dining, and travel. This is currently the 10th largest company in China. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 10

PetroChina | The listed arm of state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation, the energy company, has a market cap of USD 136.89 billion and is ranked 9th among the top 10 firms. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 10

CATL | Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited or CATL, a battery manufacturer and technology major, is the 8th largest company in China. It has a market cap of USD 137.53 billion. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 10

Agricultural Bank of China | One of the four big banks in China, the Agricultural Bank of China has a market cap of USD 137.57 billion and it’s the seventh largest corporate entity in terms of market cap. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 10

China Mobile | A state-owned telecom company, China Mobile has a market cap of USD 142.75 billion and it is the sixth largest. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 10

China Construction Bank | One of the biggest banks and companies in the world, China Construction Bank has a market cap of USD 146.73 billion and it stands at 5th position among the top 10 companies. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 10

ICBC | Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is the biggest bank in the world’s second-largest economy with a market cap of USD 202.48 billion. It’s the fourth biggest corporate entity in the country. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 10

Alibaba | One of the first and biggest Chinese tech companies, Alibaba has a market cap of USD 208.19 billion and it’s the third largest company in the country. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

Tencent | The former number one among the biggest companies in China, Tencent has now lost the crown by sliding to the second position. It has a market cap of USD 322.91 billion. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 10

Kweichow Moutai | Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai is now the biggest company in the country with a market cap of USD 330.67 billion. (Image: Reuters)