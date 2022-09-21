Top 10 companies that pay the highest tax in India

SUMMARY From TCS to Reliance Industries, these ten companies pay the highest tax in India. Let's have a look.

Tata consultancy Services (TCS) : ₹ 711,536 crores | TCS pays the government 6.8 percent of its total revenue in taxes, reported by Business Insider. The IT behemoth is India's second most valued company. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tata Steel: ₹ 311,079 crores |Tata Steel pays the government 8.4 percent of its total revenue in taxes, reported by Business Insider. The firm is the second-most geographically diverse steel manufacturer in the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

JSW Steel: ₹ 78,013 crores | JW Steel pays the government 6.6 percent of its gross revenue in taxes, according to Business Insider. The steelmaker is India's first to manufacture one crore tonnes of steel per year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): ₹ 87,902 crores | One of the leading insurance firms in India, LIC pays the government 2.9 percent of its entire revenue in taxes, reports Business Insider. (Image: Shutterstock)

Reliance Industries : ₹ 7,702 crores | Reliance pays the government 1.6 percent of its overall revenue in taxes, as per data provided by Business Insider. The corporation remains India's largest exporter, with access to markets in more than ten nations. (Image: Shutterstock)

Indian Oil Corporation ₹ 37,549 crores | Indian Oil pays the government 1 percent of its gross revenue in taxes, reveals Business Insider. The corporation manages the country's largest and most extensive network of petrol and diesel stations. (Image: Shutterstock)

Infosys: ₹ 77,260 crores | The Indian multinational outsourcing and technology consulting firm pays the government 6.7 percent of its entire revenue in taxes, reported by Business Insider. (Image: Shutterstock)

ITC: ₹ 84,771 crores | ITC pays 7.6 percent of its total revenue in taxes to the government. The Indian conglomerate has the largest market share in the tobacco business, reports Business Insider. (Image: Shutterstock)

Hindustan Zinc: ₹ 84,471 crores | Hindustan Zinc is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated zinc-lead and silver producers. The corporation pays the government 14.5 percent of its entire revenue in taxes, as per data provided by Business Insider. (Image: Shutterstock)

NTPC: ₹ 4.366 crores | The government receives 3.6 percent of NTPC's income through taxes. The power company is India's largest energy and electricity utility corporation, reports Business Insider. (Image: Shutterstock)