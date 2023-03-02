SC committee to probe Adani controversy includes KV Kamath, OP Bhatt, Nadan Nilekani

SUMMARY The committee will provide an overall assessment of the situation and causal factors that led to the volatility in the security markets.

The Supreme Court on March 2 formed a committee headed by its retired judge AM Sapre to probe into the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala delivered the order on a batch of petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari, ML Sharma, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and one Anamika Jaiswal. The top court said the committee will consist of OP Bhat, Justice JP Devadhar (retired), KV Kamat, Nandan Nilekani and Somasekhar Sundaresan. Here's a look at the committee.

OP Bhatt is an Independent Director of the Company and serves as the Chairman of the Company’s Nomination and Renumeration committee, member of Audit and Corporate Social Responsibility committee. He is also an Independent Director on the boards of a variety of multinationals, including Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Steel Limited, Tata Motors Limited and the non-executive Chairman of Greenko Energy Holdings, Mauritius, a leading Renewable Energy company and Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, which is one of the largest affordable housing finance companies in India.

The bench added that the expert committee will be headed by retired justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, former judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice JP Devadhar has been the counsel for Union of India since 1982. He has been standing Counsel for Income Tax Department since 1985. He has appeared in large numbre of cases in above branches of Law in the Bombay High Court, CEGAT, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, Central Administrative Tribunal and Supreme Court of India.

Nandan Nilekani: Infosys Co-founder and is the non-executive chairman of Infosys. Nilekani was chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). After a successful career at Infosys, he headed the Government of India's technology committee, He is a member of Indian National Congress but is not active in politics as of 2019.

KV Kamath is the former chief of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries, previously he has also served as the Chairman of Infosys Limited, the second-largest Indian IT services company, and as the Non-Executive Chairman of ICICI Bank, India's largest private bank.