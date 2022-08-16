Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 16

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In India, trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up opening around 17,830 against 17,713 on August 12. Nifty50 ended closer to the crucial 17700 mark while Sensex closed above 59000. Nifty50 settled 0.7 percent higher at 17659 and Sensex was up 0.9 percent at 59332.60. August 15 was a holiday for the Indian stock market.

Wall Street

US stocks rose on Monday with mega-cap growth shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45 percent, to 33,912.44, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.40 percent, to 4,297.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.87 points, or 0.62 percent, to 13,128.05.

Asian Equities | Shenzhen Component was up 0.33 percent at 12,460.22, while Shanghai Composite fell slightly to 3,276.09. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.14 percent to 28,871.78 and the Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 1,984.96. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are about six percent above their long-term simple moving averages in a bullish sign, while a total of 18 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled 52-week peaks on August 12.

Rupee | The rupee declined by three paise to 79.67 against the US dollar amid firmness in the greenback overseas.

Crude oil | Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $99.26 a barrel at 01:12 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, to $94.00 a barrel. on Friday, (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Domestic gold prices gained on Friday reversing losses from previous session. MCX gold October futures climbed 0.2 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 52,430 per 10 grams. White metal future, rose 0.5 percent to Rs 58,670 per kilogram. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Total cryptocurrency market cap on Friday stood at $1.14 trillion.Bitcoin fell 2 percent to $24,026.4. Its market value stood at $458 billion. Ethererum was 0.5 percent up at $1,898.9 (Image: shutterstock)

Inflation | The Consumer Price Index — a key measure of inflation — was reported at 6.71 percent for July. (Image Shutterstock).

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | Veteran investor, the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai at age 62.