Reliance opens its first mall ‘Jio World Drive’ in Mumbai; check images



1 / 10 Spanning across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity in Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Drive houses 72 premium International and Indian brands such as Coach, Emporio Armani, Steve Madden, Gant, Dior, Clinique, Calvin Klein, SuperDry, Michael Kors, among others.









2 / 10 Led by Isha Ambani, the Jio World Drive is a pet- friendly mall. It hosts an open air weekend market, and also has Hamleys' Play, a new concept of a play area by the toy store chain.









3 / 10 Reliance has also introduced new retail concepts such as Freshpik, which is its new upscale food and grocery format. This store will not only have local and international food and grocery brands, but will also allow customers to try out new food within the store.









4 / 10 In this mall, Reliance has also launched a new retail brand called The White Crow (TWC), which has a dedicated pop-up space for homegrown and international brands that can take up a customizable space for a maximum of 90 days to showcase and sell their products in the mall. Currently it houses brands such as Italian footwear and fashion brand Hogan, British women sportswear brand Stella McCartney, Recordwala, among others.









5 / 10 The mall also houses 'The White Crow Coffee & Books', a bookstore combined with a coffee shop that allows consumers to both purchase books, and read a book with coffee and snacks.









6 / 10 Global home-decor player West elm has also entered the Indian market with a two-storied anchor store at the Jio World Drive spread across 8,000 square feet.









7 / 10 The mall will also house Mumbai's first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre. Operated by PVR, it will have a capacity for 290 cars and is expected to open by the end of 2021. The mall will also have PVR's flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR, with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests. This is expected to open on October 22.









8 / 10 As per mall executives, the footfalls in the last five days have been encouraging. The mall is currently running at a 75 percent capacity in terms of the brands and food outlets. It expects to operate at 100 percent capacity by the end of 2021.









9 / 10 The mall has been designed by architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard and houses art by several artists including 70 feet tall, 210 feet wide art piece of gold and white-lit cables created by Peruvian artist Grimanesa Amoros.






