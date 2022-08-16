Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | A look at the cream of the legendary investor's portfolio

Dalal Street lost a legendary investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on August 14, 2022. Known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala is often touted as India's own Warren Buffet. His portfolio has been widely followed by investors, money managers and Street enthusiasts alike for the minutest of changes.

A chartered accountant from Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala began investing in the stock market while he was still in college, starting off with capital of Rs 5,000. He went on to establish and manage RARE Enterprises, an asset management firm.

Son of an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala went on to become one of India's richest with investments in some of the country's biggest companies. With an estimated net worth of around $5.8 billion — or about Rs 46,000 crore, he was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

The legendary investor has had a barrage of companies from different sectors in his portfolio, including Titan, Tata Motors, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Metro Brands and Crisil.

His holdings in the five companies — Titan, Star Health, Metro Brands, Tata Motors and Crisil — are worth an estimated Rs 24,486.24 crore.

Titan — a Tata group manufacturer of watches, jewellery and eyewear — has often been touted as the crown jewel of Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. The stock has multiplied investors' wealth by four times in the past five years.

Jhunjhunwala and his associates also have a double-digit stake holding in Nazara Technologies (10.03 percent), NCC (12.6 percent) and Aptech (23.37 percent), valued at Rs 423.55 crore, Rs 428.85 crore and Rs 225 crore respectively.

The ace investor has held at least four percent in Fortis Healthcare since late 2020. As of August 2022, the hospital chain stock has more than doubled in the past one year alone.