Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly second wealthiest beauty brand of 2023; Check top 10

By Anand Singha  Apr 11, 2023 6:30:47 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

The beauty industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, and celebrities are seizing the opportunity by launching their own beauty brands. A UK-based beauty and cosmetic platform, Cosmetify, recently published a report highlighting the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands of 2023. Here's a rundown of the top 10 wealthiest celebrity beauty brands, along with some exciting details about their products and philanthropic endeavors.

Fenty Beauty, owned by renowned singer and actor Rihanna, stands at the top of the list for its outstanding effectiveness and inclusivity, which has garnered significant media attention. The brand received a remarkable boost in media value worth $5 million after Rihanna's demonstration of Fenty's Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder during her SuperBowl LVII performance. With a revenue of £477 million in the previous year, Fenty Beauty has secured the leading position in the list. (Image: Reuters)

Anomaly Hair Care, owned by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, takes second place. This brand offers natural and sustainable hair care products that are free from harmful chemicals. Additionally, its packaging is made from recycled materials. Launched in 2011, Anomaly Hair Care recorded an impressive revenue of £429 million last year. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra Jonas also supports philanthropic initiatives, such as the Skills4Girls partnership with Max Factor UK. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kylie Cosmetics, a brand established by the prominent American media personality Kylie Jenner, secures the third position. The brand is particularly famous for its top-selling lip products and has embarked on unconventional collaborations, such as the exclusive Batman x Kylie collection. Additionally, it debuted at Macy's, a prominent retail chain. Notably, the brand's revenue last year amounted to an impressive £301 million. (Image: Shutterstock)

Singer Ariana Grande's cosmetics brand, R.E.M Beauty, takes the fourth spot with a revenue of £70 million. Launched in 2021, this brand has already gained a significant following, thanks to the pop icon's amazing reach and fan following. (Image: Reuters)

Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez in 2019, promotes inclusivity through its easy-to-use packaging for people with disabilities. It ranks fifth on the list with a revenue of £50 million. (Image: Shutterstock)

Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty, launched in 2013, is a cruelty-free cosmetics brand that made almost £42 million last year and ranks sixth on the list. (Image: Shutterstock)

Go-To Skincare, founded by author and former beauty director Zoë Foster Blake, offers uncomplicated skincare products that work. The brand made almost £31 million last year and is placed seventh on the list. (Image: Go-To Skincare)

Alterna Haircare, co-owned by Katie Holmes since 2013, offers sulfate and paraben-free hair care products that are cruelty-free. The brand made a revenue of £27 million last year and ranks eighth. (Image: Shutterstock)

Maria Sharapova co-owns Supergoop, a UV-focused skincare line that made £26 million last year, placing it ninth on the list. (Image: Shutterstock)

Finally, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, owned by former singer and makeup artist Jeffree Star, offers vegan products and made a revenue of £25 million last year, earning it the tenth spot on the list. (Image: Instagram)

X