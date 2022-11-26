SUMMARY Milk and other dairy products are getting costlier, along with everything else, amid rising inflation. Dairy products had already seen a price hike with the addition of new GST rates earlier in the year. Post that, Mother Dairy, Amul, Nandini Dairy, and Milma announced further hikes. The total daily domestic consumption of milk in India stands at around 203 million metric tonnes. The price hikes are expected to affect millions of Indians. Let’s take a look at some of the dairies that have hiked their rates recently.

Nandini | The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced that it increased the price of the Nandini brand of milk and curd by Rs 2. Prices of Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi and Santrupthi, and curd have been hiked. (Image: Shutterstock)

Milma | The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation or Milma has announced that it would be hiking its prices by Rs 6, which will come into effect from December 1. The cost of a litre of milk in the state would now stand at Rs 52 after the hike. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mother Dairy | Mother Dairy announced that it would be hiking the price of its full-cream and toned milk by Rs 1 and Rs 2, respectively in the Delhi-NCR region. The brand said that it had to hike rates due to increased procurement costs from farmers. This is the fourth round of hikes in milk prices in 2022 by Delhi-NCR's leading milk supplier Mother Dairy. (Image: Shutterstock)

Amul | The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, announced an increase in the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat on October 15. This was after the August hike. Now, the price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 to Rs 63 per litre. This is the third price hike by Amul in 2022 after it raised prices in August and March. (Image: Shutterstock)