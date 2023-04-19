LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies List: Dream11, Games24x7 and 15 more debut as best workplaces

SUMMARY LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has launched its seventh annual edition of the Top Companies list for India. This year’s list reveals the 25 best workplaces where professionals in India can grow their careers, and many of these companies are currently hiring for specific roles.

LinkedIn compiled the list by ranking the companies on eight pillars that lead to career progressions, such as the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tata Consultancy Services (#1), Amazon (#2), and Morgan Stanley (#3) emerged as the top three companies this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

There has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil & gas, professional services, manufacturing, and gaming featuring in this year’s list. (Image: Shutterstock)

A majority of the companies, 10 out of 25, are from the financial services/banking/fintech space, including companies such as Macquarie Group (#5), HDFC Bank (#11), Mastercard (#12), and Yubi (#14). (Image: Shutterstock)

For the first time, e-sports and gaming companies such as Dream11 (#20) and Games24x7 (#24) made it to the list, reflecting the growing popularity of gaming and the presence of this sector. (Image: Shutterstock)

There has also been an emergence of new players, with 17 out of 25 companies debuting in the list, demonstrating the strong momentum in India’s business ecosystem. (Image: Shutterstock)

The in-demand skills that the Top Companies are looking for in the technology sector include artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing, and computer security. (Image: Shutterstock)

Companies in the financial sector are looking for skills such as commercial banking, financial accounting, and growth strategies. (Image: Shutterstock)

There is also a growing demand for industrial design, game development, partner development, and inside sales skills among gaming and edtech companies. (Image: Shutterstock)

Some of the largest job functions that these Top Companies are investing in include engineering, consulting, product management, business development, sales, customer success, design, finance, and operations. (Image: Shutterstock)

Bengaluru leads as the top location where these Top Companies are based and looking to hire talent, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Pune. (Image: Shutterstock)

The report also provides tips on how to land a job at a Top Company based on interviews with hiring managers. These include researching the company, showing integrity and being authentic, demonstrating intent, being curious, learning in-demand skills, and not giving up. (Image: Shutterstock)