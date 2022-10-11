As Infosys considers mega move – Here's a look at companies that announced share buybacks in recent past

SUMMARY IT services major Infosys will consider a proposal to buy back shares at its board meeting on Thursday, October 13, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. Brokerage firm Jefferies had earlier said that Infosys could announce a buyback valued between Rs 8,700 crore and Rs 9,500 crore, Moneycontrol reported. In September 2021, Infosys had bought back shares worth Rs 9,200 crore through the open market. Till June end, the company's cash and equivalents stood at Rs 13,982 crore, Economic Times reported. Investors will know whether the mode of buyback will be open market or the tender offer route only after the board meeting on Thursday. Here’s a look at some companies that announced major stock buybacks recently.

Apple | In April, the Cupertino-based IT major said its board had approved a $90 million increase to its stock buyback program. It is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase agreement spanning multiple years. (Image: Reuters)

Alphabet | In April this year, Google parent company Alphabet authorized $70 billion in share repurchases, which is higher than the $50 billion authorized last year and $25 billion in 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft | In 2021, Microsoft said it would conduct an up to $60 billion share buyback program. The company said the buyback program did not have an expiration date but could be terminated at any time. (Image: Reuters)

Wells Fargo | Last year, Wells Fargo & Co announced a repurchase of $18 billion worth of shares between the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. (Image: Reuters)

Morgan Stanley | In June, the board of directors of Morgan Stanley authorized a new multi-year common equity share buyback program worth $20 billion. The company said the program would begin in the third quarter of 2022 but did not set an expiration date. (Image: Reuters)

Tata Consultancy Services | In a bid to reward shareholders, software services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a mega stock repurchase proposal in January this year. Touted to be the biggest stock repurchase by an Indian company, TCS proposes to carry out an Rs 18,000-crore share buyback. The stock repurchase program, which will be the fourth in five years by the company, is higher than its three previous share buyback deals of Rs 16,000 crore each. (Image: Reuters)

Wipro | In the past seven years, software services company Wipro bought back shares four times. The first buyback was conducted in May 2016 when the company's board approved a share repurchase of 40 million equity shares of up to Rs 25 billion. In 2017, Wipro announced a buyback for 343.7 million fully paid-up equity shares for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 110 billion. Two years later, Wipro announced a share purchase of 323 million shares aggregating Rs 105 billion. In December 2020, Wipro repurchased up to 237.5 million equity shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 95 billion. (Image: Reuters)

FDC | The Pharma company has conducted four buybacks in the past five years, starting in 2018. The first and second buyback size was of Rs 1.2 billion each. In 2020, the company opted for a buyback of Rs 1 billion and recently it approved a buyback of Rs 1.4 billion.

NHPC | The mini-ratna PSU focusing on hydroelectric generation conducted three buybacks since 2013. NHPC bought back 10 percent of the total shares worth Rs 23.7 billion. In 2017, NHPC announced a buyback offer of Rs 26.2 billion. The following year, it bought back around 214 million shares aggregating Rs 6 billion. (Image: NHPC Limited)

Emami | In February this year, Emami announced a share buyback of 29 lakh equity shares. The size of this buyback, which started on February 9 and closed on August 8, was about Rs 162 crore. (Image: Emami)