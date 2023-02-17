In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

SUMMARY With Neal Mohan being appointed as the CEO of YouTube, a new name has been added to the list of India-origin CEOs of American companies. Check which Indian-Orgin CEOs are helming top global companies.

Sundar Pichai | CEO Alphabet Inc: An IIT-Kharagpur graduate, Sundar Pichai replaced Google co-founder Larry Page to become Google CEO in 2015. He became the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, in 2020. Pichai was born on June 10, 1972, in Chennai. Prior to becoming the CEO, he led the product management efforts for Google Chrome and Chrome OS and was responsible for the development of Google Drive.(Image: Reuters)

Indian-American Neal Mohan has been named as the new CEO of YouTube. He replaces Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down on February 16 after nine years with Google's video streaming platform. Mohan joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at top US companies, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Here is a look at Indian-origin CEOs who are helming major American companies (Image: Reuters)

Satya Nadella | CEO Microsoft: Nadella joined Microsoft as a young engineer in 1992 and was named as the company's CEO in 2014. He was behind the success of the early versions of Microsoft Office, Xbox Live, and the Azure cloud platform at Microsoft. Born on August 19, 1967, in Hyderabad, Nadella has a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), an MS in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. (Image: Reuters)

Shantanu Narayen | CEO Adobe Inc: Shantanu Narayen has been the Adobe’s CEO, chairman and president since 2007. Before that, he was the chief operating officer (COO) of the company for two years. He graduated from Osmania University in Hyderabad, and went to the US for higher studies. He worked at Apple, co-founded Pictra Inc and joined Adobe as the senior vice president in 1998. (Image: Reuters)

Arvind Krishna | CEO IBM: An IIT-Kanpur graduate, Arvind Krishna became the CEO of the tech giant IBM in 2020. He joined IBM in 1990. Prior to becoming the CEO, he served as the director of research at the company. The company's 2019 mega deal with Red Hat, an open-source technology firm, was widely credited to Krishna and it was the biggest purchase in the history of the company. (Image: Reuters)

Raj Subramaniam | CEO FedEx: A graduate of IIT-Bombay, Raj Subramaniam was appointed as the president and the CEO of FedEx in March 2022. Before that he served in various leadership roles in the company for over 30 years. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, he has a Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering from the IIT-Bombay, a Master’s in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University, and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. (Image: Reuters)

Laxman Narasimhan | CEO Starbucks: Narasimhan has 30 years of experience leading and advising global consumer-facing brands. He was named as the CEO of Starbucks in 2022 and will step into the position from April 2023. Prior to Starbucks, he served as the CEO of the FMCG giant Reckitt where he led a successful rejuvenation of the company’s strategy. Narasimhan has held top roles at PepsiCo and served as the Director of McKinsey & Company.

Nikesh Arora | CEO Palo Alto Networks: Nikesh Arora was named as the chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks in June 2018. Before that he served as the president and chief operating officer of SoftBank Group Corp. He has also held a number of positions at Google, T-Mobile International Division of Deutsche Telekom AG and he was the chief executive officer and founder of T-Motion PLC. Arora holds an MS in Business Administration from Northeastern University, an MS in finance from Boston College and a BTech in Electrical Engineering from the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University. (Image: Reuters)