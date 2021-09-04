  • Home>
  • photos>
  • business>
  • companies>

  • Hurun Global 500 list: Amazon ranks 3rd with $1.8 trillion valuation; find out which company takes top spot

View as Slide Show Image

Hurun Global 500 list: Amazon ranks 3rd with $1.8 trillion valuation; find out which company takes top spot

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Hurun Global 500 list: Amazon ranks 3rd with $1.8 trillion valuation; find out which company takes top spot

Chinese and US firms together occupy nine of the top-10 ranked companies. Here's the Hurun Global 500 top-10 list