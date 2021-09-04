Hurun Global 500 list: Amazon ranks 3rd with $1.8 trillion valuation; find out which company takes top spot

Chinese and US firms together occupy nine of the top-10 ranked companies. Here's the Hurun Global 500 top-10 list
US and Chinese companies dominated the 2021 Hurun Global 500 list for the richest non-state run companies in the world. Chinese and US firms together occupy nine of the the top-10 ranked companies. Here's the Hurun Global 500 top-10 list. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 10 | TSMC | Country: Taiwan | Valued at: $567 billion | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, popularly called TSMC, is a Hsinchu-based Taiwanese multinational company that specialises in the manufacturing and designing of semiconductors. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 9 | Alibaba | Country: China | Valued at: $586 billion | The Chinese e-commerce giant has seen its fortunes tumble in the recent past. However, despite an 18 percent fall in valuation, the company has made it to the top 10 list. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 8 | Tesla | Country: US | Valued at: $621 billion | The California-based electric vehicle and clean energy company is making inroads across the global vehicle market with its EVs that are not only eco-friendly but also stylish and hi-tech. (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | Berkshire Hathaway | Country: US | Valued at: $635 billion | The Omaha-based conglomerate led by CEO Warren Buffett has secured the seventh position on the list.(Image: Shutterstock)
No 6 | Tencent | Country: China | Valued at: $697 billion | The multinational technology conglomerate based in Shenzhen provides various internet-based services and products related to entertainment, artificial intelligence etc. (Image: Tencent)
No 5 | Facebook | Country: US | Valued at: $967 billion | The Menlo Park, California-based technology company has over 2.5 billion users across the world. It was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes. (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | Alphabet | Country: US | Valued at: $1.73 trillion | The parent company of Google has seen a steady rise in valuation and is placed fourth on the list. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 3 | Amazon | Country: US | Valued at: $1.8 billion | The US-based e-commerce giant has performed extremely well amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 2 | Microsoft | Country: US | Valued at: $2.1 trillion | The cloud computing services company is the second most-valued firm in the globe. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 1 | Apple | Country: US | Valued at: $2.4 trillion | The American multinational technology company, which is popular for its iPhone, specialises in consumer electronics, computer software and online service.