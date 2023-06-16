Hilton Tops the List in 2023: 100 best companies to work for in India

SUMMARY In its annual assessment of workplace cultures, Great Place to Work has revealed the 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2023. According to the report, in today's fast-changing and competitive landscape, traditional business strategies are no longer sufficient for success. The key lies in fostering workplace cultures that embrace diversity, create a sense of belonging, and prioritise the well-being and growth of individuals, irrespective of their demographic background. The organisation, known for its evaluation of workplace cultures in India, has recognised these companies for their commitment to creating exceptional environments that empower employees to reach their full potential.

1 / 10

Hilton: Leading the pack is Hilton Worldwide, an American multinational hospitality company with an impressive portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide. With over 6,200 properties in 118 countries and territories, Hilton has created an environment that attracts and retains top talent. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Cisco Systems India Private Limited: Cisco Systems, an American-based multinational corporation, takes the second spot. Known for its expertise in digital communications technology, Cisco develops and sells networking hardware and software. With nearly 80,000 employees, Cisco continues to dominate the tech industry. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

REA India Pte. Limited (Housing, PropTiger, and Makaan): REA Group is a global online real estate advertising company, with headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. The company's Indian subsidiary, REA India, has made its mark in the real estate industry and secured a place among the best companies to work for. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Salesforce: The fourth-ranked company is Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company based in San Francisco. Offering customer relationship management software and applications, Salesforce has become the world's largest enterprise software firm and a key player in the technology industry. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 10

Synchrony International Services Private Limited: Synchrony International Services is a consumer financial services company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. With a focus on providing credit and financing solutions, Synchrony has gained recognition for its commitment to employee satisfaction and development. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 10

Aye Finance Private Limited: Aye Finance, a finance company based in Gurgaon, India, has secured the sixth spot on the list. Specialising in providing business loans to small and micro enterprises, Aye Finance aims to address the financing challenges faced by these under-banked businesses while fostering socio-economic growth. (Image: Facebook)

7 / 10

DHL Express India Private Limited: DHL Express, a global express service provider, takes the seventh position. With its comprehensive global network and a fleet of over 250 aircraft, DHL Express ensures reliable and timely delivery of urgent documents and goods to more than 220 countries and territories. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Atlassian India LLP: Atlassian Corporation, an Australian software company, secures the eighth position. With products tailored for software developers and project managers, Atlassian has gained a reputation for providing effective solutions to software development teams worldwide. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

ISS Facility Services India Private Limited: The ISS Group, founded in Denmark in 1901, ranks ninth on the list. As one of the world's leading Facility Services companies, ISS offers a wide range of professional services, serving both public and private sector customers. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited: Closing the top 10 is HDFC Life Insurance, a leading long-term life insurance provider based in Mumbai, India. With a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and Abrdn, HDFC Life offers individual and group insurance services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. (Image: Shutterstock)