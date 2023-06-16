CNBC TV18
Hilton Tops the List in 2023: 100 best companies to work for in India

Hilton Tops the List in 2023: 100 best companies to work for in India
By Anand Singha  Jun 16, 2023 10:03:04 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

In its annual assessment of workplace cultures, Great Place to Work has revealed the 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2023. According to the report, in today's fast-changing and competitive landscape, traditional business strategies are no longer sufficient for success. The key lies in fostering workplace cultures that embrace diversity, create a sense of belonging, and prioritise the well-being and growth of individuals, irrespective of their demographic background. The organisation, known for its evaluation of workplace cultures in India, has recognised these companies for their commitment to creating exceptional environments that empower employees to reach their full potential.

Hilton: Leading the pack is Hilton Worldwide, an American multinational hospitality company with an impressive portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide. With over 6,200 properties in 118 countries and territories, Hilton has created an environment that attracts and retains top talent. (Image: Shutterstock)

Cisco Systems India Private Limited: Cisco Systems, an American-based multinational corporation, takes the second spot. Known for its expertise in digital communications technology, Cisco develops and sells networking hardware and software. With nearly 80,000 employees, Cisco continues to dominate the tech industry. (Image: Shutterstock)

