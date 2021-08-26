Here’s a look at companies that faced competition watchdog CCI’s ire



1 / 10 The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has penalised companies like cement cartels, pharma companies, auto majors and even e-commerce players in the past over activities that were found to be detrimental to the interests of the consumers as well as the economy. It has powers to revoke its clearance for any transaction if it is found at any time that the information provided by the acquirer was incorrect, Amazon for instance.









2 / 10 Maruti Suzuki: The CCI has fined MSIL Rs 200 crore besides passing a cease-and-desist order after it found that MSIL had an agreement with dealers, who were asked not to offer discounts to customers beyond what was approved by the company.









3 / 10 Amazon-Future-RIL legal triangle: The competition watchdog issued a show-cause notice to Amazon on June 4 seeking an explanation from the e-commerce major regarding a deal with the Future Group. In the notice, the CCI alleged Amazon concealed its strategic interest over Future Retail and that such interest was not disclosed to the regulator previously. Apart from non-disclosure, false and incorrect representations have also been made in relation to the 2019 transaction.









4 / 10 Tata Motors: The CCI has also launched a probe against Tata Motors to ascertain whether the automobile giant has been abusing its dominant market position.









5 / 10 Google: Google came under its scanner in 2018 for anti-competitive practices for online searches and in 2019 for abusing its dominant position in its phone operating software, Android OS. The tech giant was also investigated for the payment practices of its Play Store and Google Pay app. (Image: Reuters)









6 / 10 WhatsApp: CCI launched a probe against Facebook-owned WhatsApp after it revealed its new privacy policy. The matter of contention was abuse of its dominant position and anti-competitive practices that would happen as a result of the new changes. (Image: Shutterstock)









7 / 10 Flipkart: Walmart-owned Flipkart too was investigated last year for its online business practices and discounting practices. Amazon also faced the same issue and both the online e-commerce players have knocked on the doors of the courts for relief.









8 / 10 OYO and others: OYO, MakeMyTrip, and GoIbibo were investigated based on a complaint filed by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI).









9 / 10 Jet Airways, IndiGo & SpiceJet: The three airlines drew flak from CCI and were fined Rs 258 crore for cartelisation in fixing fuel surcharge for transporting cargo.(Image: Reuters)





