1 / 9 Tesla has been ordered by a court to pay $137 million to an ex-worker over racial harassment and a hostile work environment reported Bloomberg. The massive payout is the latest in the long line of employee payouts, penalties and settlements from some of the largest companies over various discrimination related lawsuits. According to Good Jobs First, 99 percent of Fortune 500 companies have paid settlements for at least one discrimination lawsuit since 2000. Numerous lawsuits against companies like Google, Tesla and other major companies are awaiting verdicts. Here are 10 of the biggest settlements:(Image: Reuters)









2 / 9 Morgan Stanley: The American multinational investment bank and financial services company, is one of the largest companies on the planet. The company paid $46 million in a private settlement after it was accused of being discriminatory towards women employees, giving them less pay and opportunities. More than 3,000 female financial advisors were said to be affected by the company’s biased policies. Later in 2004, it decided to pay a settlement rather than stand trial against the EEOC’s accusations that the company was underpaying its female employees in one of its divisions. As many as 340 women were under the settlement even as the company maintained that it had committed no wrongdoing. (Image: Shutterstock)









3 / 9 Rent-A-Center Inc: In another gender discrimination lawsuit, the Texas-based rent-to-own retail chain Rent-A-Center agreed to pay $47 million to 5,000 women plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit. Employees were paid anywhere from $100,000 to a few thousand dollars. The company at the time employed 98 percent of men and actively declined to hire women and tried to fire those few who were already working there.









4 / 9 Verizon Communications: The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) took US telecommunications giant Verizon to court in 2006 over pregnancy discrimination. The lawsuit resulted in 12,326 current and former female employees being awarded $48.9 million from the company. (AP Photo)









5 / 9 Abercrombie & Fitch: Abercrombie & Fitch, an American lifestyle retailer, had to pay an employee $50 million after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) took it to court. The company had refused to hire a teenage girl over wearing a hijab. The case took until 2015 to resolve as the company contested the case all the way to the US Supreme Court. (Image: Shutterstock)









6 / 9 FedEx: The company agreed to pay $53.5 in a private settlement after employees alleged that the company engaged in racial discrimination. They alleged that African-American and Hispanic employees were disproportionately given out fewer promotions and salaries while also receiving more disciplinary proceedings while being treated unfairly. ( Image: Reuters)









7 / 9 Merill Lynch: The securities firm owned by the Bank of America, agreed to pay $160 million in a racial discrimination lawsuit. More than 1,200 current and former Merrill Lynch employees received a part of the settlement in the case that stretched for over eight years. ( Image: Reuters)









8 / 9 Novartis: The Swiss drugmaker was forced to pay $175 million in one of the largest sex discrimination lawsuits. The company had discriminated against 5,600 current and former female sales representatives over their pay and promotions.