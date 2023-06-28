CNBC TV18
HDFC pays tribute to founder HT Parekh — opens legacy centre ahead of merger

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jun 28, 2023

After 46 years, housing finance giant HDFC will cease to exist as it merges with HDFC Bank. It pioneered the concept of home loans in India, and gave the Indian middle-class the ability to make their dream of owning their own home a reality. To mark HDFC's contribution to India’s economic journey, HDFC has opened a legacy center in Mumbai.

The HT Parekh Legacy Centre is located at the Ramon House in Mumbai, which is the headquarters of HDFC. HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh says the idea is to ensure people remember HDFC even after its merger with HDFC Bank.

The legacy centre pays tribute the life of HDFC’s founder Hasmukh Thakordas Parekh. At a time when Housing Finance was an alien concept in India, and Indians were averse to the idea of debt, HT Parekh wanted to start India’s first private housing finance company that would help India’s middle class avail home loans and thus own their own homes.

