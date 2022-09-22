Richest Indian has a net worth of Rs 10.94 lakh crore: here is the top-10 list

SUMMARY Hurun India and IIFL Wealth have released the annual list of the wealthiest individuals and families in India. The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 is the 11th annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the country. While the pandemic may have slowed down the economy, the recovery has made fortunes for some of the richest Indians around. The cumulative wealth of the individuals on the list this year surpassed the Rs 100 lakh crore mark – a figure that is higher than the combined economy of Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Here are the top 10 richest individuals on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

No. 10 | Uday Kotak: With a net wealth of Rs 1.19 lakh crore, the banking czar re-entered the IIFL Wealth India Rich List’s top 10 after narrowly missing out the previous year. The head of the Kotak Mahindra Bank noted a change of 3 percent in his wealth compared to 2021. (Image: Reuters)

No. 9 | Dilip Shanghvi: The founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries moved up two ranks on this year’s list with a total net worth of Rs 1.33 lakh crore. His wealth increased by 12 percent from 2021. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

No. 8 | Lakshmi Mittal and Family: While the London-based steel magnate has seen his wealth recede by 13 percent over the past year, he still sits at an impressive net worth of Rs 1.51 lakh crore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

No. 7 | SP Hinduja and Family: Chairman of one of the biggest Indian conglomerates, the Hinduja Group, SP Hinduja’s wealth saw a precipitous decline of 25 percent from 2021 and dropped down 3 spots on the list. (Image: Hinduja Group)

No. 6 | Vinod Shantilal Adani and Family: The older brother of Gautam Adani, Vinod Adani manages a flourishing trading business. Seeing an increase of 28 percent, the elder Adani has a net worth of Rs 1.69 lakh crore. (Image: Firstpost)

No. 5 | Radhakishan Damani and Family: The billionaire investor, business magnate and founder of Avenue Supermarts managed to increase his wealth by 13 percent to Rs 1.75 lakh crore. (Image: PTI)

No. 4 | Shiv Nadar: The founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited, Nadar saw his wealth shrink by 21 percent to Rs 1.85 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 | Cyrus Poonawalla and Family: Cyrus Poonawalla is the head of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which also includes the Serum Institute of India, and increased his wealth by 25 percent to Rs 2.05 lakh crore. (Image: Serum Institute of India)

No. 1 | Gautam Adani and Family: Gautam Adani is the richest Indian, according to the 2022 list. Adani more than doubled his wealth over the past year. His wealth stands at Rs 10.94 lakh crore now. (Image: Reuters)