1 / 11 Satya Nadella | Hyderabad-born Nadella is the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft. He succeeded Steve Ballmer in 2014 as CEO and John W. Thompson in 2021 as chairman.



2 / 11 Sundar Pichai | Google's parent Alphabet announced on December 3, 2020, that its co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were stepping down from leadership roles. The duo thus paved the way for Sundar Pichai, then serving as Google CEO, at the helm of Alphabet. Pichai took charge as CEO of Google in 2015. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 Indra Nooyi | The Indian-American businesswoman served as the CEO of Pepsico from October 2006 to October 2018. From October 2018 to January 2019, she served as the chairman of the company. Nooyi is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Amazon and the International Cricket Council. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 Shantanu Narayen | He was elevated to the position of Adobe Inc CEO in October 2018. Narayen is also a board member of Pfizer Inc. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 11 Sanjay Mehrotra | He is the President and CEO of semiconductor brand Micron. Mehrotra is a Co-Founder of SanDisk. He served as the President and CEO of SanDisk for 27 years. He started his professional journey as Senior Design Engineer at Intel Corporation. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 Vikram Pandit | The Indian-American banker and investor was the CEO of Citigroup from December 2007 to October 2012. He is the current Chairman and CEO of The Orogen Group. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 Dinesh Paliwal | Born in Agra, Paliwal was the CEO and President of products and solution company Harman based in Stamford, US. Paliwal currently serves as a board member with Nestle and Harman. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 Nikesh Arora | The Indian businessman is the CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks Inc that provides network security solutions. Arora took charge as CEO in June 2018. He holds a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi and has served with both Softbank and Google. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 11 Ajay Banga | Pune-born Banga, who is currently the executive chairman of Mastercard, earlier served as CEO, President and a board member in the company. He has been with Mastercard for 10 years. He started his career at Nestlé, India, later joining Pepsico, where he was instrumental in launching its fast-food franchises in India. He is an alumnus of IIM-Ahmadabad. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)







10 / 11 Ashok Vemuri | The IIM Ahmedabad alumnus was earlier the CEO of Conduent Inc and IGATE. (Image: Reuters)