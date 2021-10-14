Forbes World's Best Employer rankings 2021: Check out top 10 Indian companies to work for



1 / 11 South Korean giant Samsung Electronics has emerged as the top-ranking firm in World's Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes. US giants IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Dell Technologies also made it to the top ten along with Chinese tech giant Huawei. Let us take a look at top 10 Indian companies that made it to the coveted list.









2 / 11 Global ranking 404# Government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) based in Delhi secured the tenth position among Indian firms.









3 / 11 Global ranking 314# Chennai based nationalised financial services and banking company Indian Bank is one of the top-performing public sector banks in India.









4 / 11 Global ranking 254# Mumbai based banking firm Axis Bank also made it to the coveted list.









5 / 11 Global ranking 215# Indian auto giant Bajaj is placed seventh in the list.









6 / 11 Global ranking 127# Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro is a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai and is one of the top construction companies in the world. (Image: Reuters)









7 / 11 Global ranking 119# Mumbai based SBI, the largest bank in the country has also made it to the top list.









8 / 11 Global ranking 90# Noida based information technology services and consulting company HCL Technologies is the subsidiary of HCL Enterprise.









9 / 11 Global ranking 77# Mumbai based private lender HDFC Bank is the largest private sector bank in the country.









10 / 11 Global ranking 65# Vadodara based lender ICICI Bank is one of the top banking firms in the country. (Image: Reuters)





