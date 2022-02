1 / 10 Eicher Motors, Graphite India, Grasim Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Coffee Day Enterprises, Dish TV India, NBCC, SpiceJet and VST Tillers Tractors | These companies will report their quarterly numbers later today.



2 / 10 ONGC | The company reported a 45 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 1,45,685 crore in Q3FY22 while net profit zoomed 220 percent to Rs 11,637 crore.



3 / 10 TVS Motor Company | Promoter Sundaram Clayton on Friday sold around 95 lakh shares or a 2 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 635.97 per share through an open market transaction on the BSE. With this sale, Sundaram Clayton's stake will be at around 50.26 percent from 52.26 percent earlier.



4 / 10 Banks | In its biggest bank fraud case, the CBI has booked ABG Shipyard and its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India of over Rs 22,842 crore, reports said. Multiple other banks having exposure to ABG Shipyard fear loans turning bad.



5 / 10 RateGain Travel Technologies | The company turned profitable in Q3FY22 reporting profit at Rs 0.085 crore against a loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the previous quarter and a loss of Rs 11.14 crore in theyear ago period. Revenue grew by 57 percent to Rs 99.01 crore during the quarter.



6 / 10 Kalpataru Power Transmission | Profit in Q3FY22 dropped 12 percent to Rs 270 crore YoY while revenue rose 11 percent to Rs 3,889 crore YoY.



7 / 10 Indigo Paints | The company clocked a 29 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 24.30 crore in Q3FY22 and revenue rose 26.6 percent to Rs 265.46 crore YoY.



8 / 10 VA Tech Wabag | The company reported a nearly 20 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 45.49 crore as EBITDA margin improved by 180 bps YoY to 10.6 percent. However, revenue fell 6 percent to Rs 745.48 crore YoY.



9 / 10 Force Motors | The net loss widened to Rs 39.90 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 14.94 crore a year ago. However, revenue jumped 57 percent to Rs 778 crore YoY during the reporting quarter.