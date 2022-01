1 / 10 Facebook's rebranding as Meta has triggered a rush of corporate investments in the metaverse -- an immersive virtual universe where people can socialise, shop, or even participate in events through their virtual avatars. The fear of missing out on the next big tech revolution is making a lot of brands already take their first steps in the metaverse even before it is fully developed. Let's take a quick look at some of the top brands that now own digital assets in the metaverse so far: (Image: Shutterstock)



Nike: The American sports fashion company acquired the virtual sneakers and collectibles brand, RTFKT, in December 2021. This acquisition is said to help the brand launch next-gen collectibles in the metaverse and extend its digital footprint. Furthermore, Nike has also partnered with Roblox to launch its very own 'Nikeland'. Nikeland is a free space platform to explore games where players will be able to try out new sports shoes and run marathons.



Adidas: The German sportswear company and Nike competitor released its first range of non-fungible tokens or NFTs. The company also acquired a virtual plot of land on a popular metaverse platform, The Sandbox to display its products in a virtual showroom.



Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola launched its own NFT collection in July 2021. The auction fetched $575,000! Coca-Cola has positioned itself to provide its customers with the same life-like iconic and feel-good experiences in the metaverse. The company auctioned four multi-sensory NFTs that were based on the theme of friendship. The winner of the auction not only won the four NFTs but also received a real-life fridge that was stocked with cola bottles and various other gifts



Gucci: Yes, the elite fashion brand is into metaverse as well. Gucci has partnered with Roblox to sell rare Gucci items. The fashion company launched an exhibition on the Roblox platform that ran for 2 weeks in May 2021. People who attended the exhibition not only got to know the vision, aesthetics, and the philosophy of the brand but also got to buy limited edition items such as rare digital Gucci bags and apparel.



Balenciaga: The premium fashion house, Balenciaga has partnered with Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, to bring premium clothing and apparel to the game. The outfits are designed to help players express themselves in various unique ways. Balenciaga also has retail stores that appear in Fortnite to showcase the virtual community's fashion on Billboards.



Wendy's: The fast-food company dipped its toes in the metaverse to stay true to its policy of never using frozen beef. In 2018, Fortnite launched a digital event on its platform called Food Fight. Players could either be in the team Burger (Durr Burger) or side with the pizza party (Pizza Pit). However, the burgers used in the game were kept in digital freezers. This was against Wendy's policy and hence, it took this as an opportunity to showcase its dedication towards using fresh meat. Wendy's launched an all-out attack on the digital freezers without killing other players. The gameplay was streamed on Twitch and increased the brand's mention on social media by 119 percent.



Tinder: Gaming and fashion has entered the metaverse, it is about time the dating world entered it too! Tinder is in the process of building a metaverse platform where people will be to meet each other through their digital avatars. It has already launched a few features like 'Swipe Night' and 'Explore'. Tinder is also said to be working on creating its own cryptocurrency called Tinder coins that will help incentivize certain actions in the virtual dating world introduced by Tinder.



Louis Vuitton: This leading fashion house is looking to capitalize on the power of NFTs as it enters the metaverse. In commemoration of its birth – August 4, 1821, Louis Vuitton created Louis The Game which draws the spotlight to its rich heritage through NFTs and in-game innovations. The video game even sports a dedicated character by the name of Vivienne which has been created to resemble Louis Vuitton. In the game, players can delve into the legacy of the fashion house and collect monogram candles in the process that are needed to access other levels.