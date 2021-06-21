Best Indian employers: Find out which company pipped Adobe, M&M to the top spot

10# Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited: The Bengaluru-based company has 152 outlets in India, five in UAE, one in Malaysia, and Oman each. This restaurant chain is best known for the “all you can eat” at a fixed price and its “over the table barbeque” live grills. "Barbeque Nation continues to believe that employees are true assets and brand ambassadors of the organisation, which is reflected in the structured, friendly initiatives and policies that help deliver seamless brand and culture experience right from the hiring stage to the candidates to throughout the employee’s tenure," the report said.