  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Photos Business Companies
Business

Best Indian employers: Find out which company pipped Adobe, M&M to the top spot

Updated : June 21, 2021 06:45 PM IST

'Great Place To Work,' a Mumbai-based research institute has come up with an index of “India's Best Companies to Work For 2021”. The think tank has claimed to have evaluated 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries. The companies have been ranked on five basic parameters — credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Here are the top 10 companies from the list compiled by Great Places to Work:

CNBCTV18.com

CNBCTV18.com

10# Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited: The Bengaluru-based company has 152 outlets in India, five in UAE, one in Malaysia, and Oman each. This restaurant chain is best known for the “all you can eat” at a fixed price and its “over the table barbeque” live grills.
10# Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited: The Bengaluru-based company has 152 outlets in India, five in UAE, one in Malaysia, and Oman each. This restaurant chain is best known for the “all you can eat” at a fixed price and its “over the table barbeque” live grills. "Barbeque Nation continues to believe that employees are true assets and brand ambassadors of the organisation, which is reflected in the structured, friendly initiatives and policies that help deliver seamless brand and culture experience right from the hiring stage to the candidates to throughout the employee’s tenure," the report said.
9# Cisco Systems India Private Limited:  The American multinational technology conglomerate is a “worldwide leader in networking for the Internet”. According to the Great Places to Work report,
9# Cisco Systems India Private Limited: The American multinational technology conglomerate is a “worldwide leader in networking for the Internet”. According to the Great Places to Work report, "Cisco is an amazing place to work since it offers a great working environment and culture... It offers its employees work-life balance by allowing flexible timings, telecommuting, work from home, and has a variety of services in the campus that benefit employees in managing their home and work.” (Image: Reuters)
8# Adobe Inc: The American multinational software company has been described as the “global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions”.
8# Adobe Inc: The American multinational software company has been described as the “global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions”. "Adobe India has the best culture and balance of business and engineering... Adobe offers one of the best benefits with special attention to the education and wellness of its employees. It also supports diversity at the workplace by sponsoring all-women events, training and mentoring women employees. The company has extremely thoughtful benefits and policies for its employees," said Great Places to Work.
7# Salesforce: It is an American cloud-based software company that provides customer relationship management. It also provides its clients with a suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. They went further than most organizations in so many areas, including the care for employees at home and providing time to do this without using paid time off, revealed the report. (Image: Reuters)
7# Salesforce: It is an American cloud-based software company that provides customer relationship management. It also provides its clients with a suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. They went further than most organizations in so many areas, including the care for employees at home and providing time to do this without using paid time off, revealed the report. (Image: Reuters)
6# Harrisons Malayalam Limited: It an Indian agricultural business corporation based in Kochi. The company runs plantations for tea, rubber, cocoa, coffee and spices. The HML, an RPG group company, is guided by four values — unleash talent, touch lives, outperform and be happy.
6# Harrisons Malayalam Limited: It an Indian agricultural business corporation based in Kochi. The company runs plantations for tea, rubber, cocoa, coffee and spices. The HML, an RPG group company, is guided by four values — unleash talent, touch lives, outperform and be happy. "These values have become a way of life at HML and all of its policies practices and initiatives are circled around these values to create a happy and a great workplace experience for its employees," said the report.(Image: AP)
5# Synchrony International Services Private Limited: It is a financial service and insurance company based out of Hyderabad. The company offers a wide array of employee wellness amenities including a gym, spa, multicuisine cafeterias, laptop treadmills and themed breakout zones on each floor... The think tank praised their  creative ways “to support camaraderie and going through this pandemic together like Weekly Challenges Days or Family Day.”
5# Synchrony International Services Private Limited: It is a financial service and insurance company based out of Hyderabad. The company offers a wide array of employee wellness amenities including a gym, spa, multicuisine cafeterias, laptop treadmills and themed breakout zones on each floor... The think tank praised their  creative ways “to support camaraderie and going through this pandemic together like Weekly Challenges Days or Family Day.”
4#Aye Finance P Limited: Headquartered in Gurugram, the finance company provides business loans to micro and small businesses.
4#Aye Finance P Limited: Headquartered in Gurugram, the finance company provides business loans to micro and small businesses. "Aye Finance believes that for today’s employees, the priority is to know about the culture, the opportunities for upward mobility, and the contribution to social goals that arise from their work. To create transparency in the organization and to make its culture palpable, Aye communicates through multiple channels."
3# Intuit India: It is a fully owned subsidiary of Intuit Inc. USA that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. The report said that the programs (run by the company) aimed at promoting a work-life balance and supporting employees during life events are commendable. “The organization's efforts at fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace are laudable. Programs designed to welcome and integrate new hires are well structured and executed.
3# Intuit India: It is a fully owned subsidiary of Intuit Inc. USA that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. The report said that the programs (run by the company) aimed at promoting a work-life balance and supporting employees during life events are commendable. “The organization's efforts at fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace are laudable. Programs designed to welcome and integrate new hires are well structured and executed." (Stock Image)
2# Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors: The Mahindra & Mahindra Group is the leading Indian company in the automobile sector and the number 1 tractor company in the world by volume. The think tank gave three cheers to the company saying “the management genuinely cares about the employees and their families. A number of benefits are provided to employees and the community at large so that work-life balance is achieved. This, in turn, generates a sense of family bonding between the employees.
2# Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors: The Mahindra & Mahindra Group is the leading Indian company in the automobile sector and the number 1 tractor company in the world by volume. The think tank gave three cheers to the company saying “the management genuinely cares about the employees and their families. A number of benefits are provided to employees and the community at large so that work-life balance is achieved. This, in turn, generates a sense of family bonding between the employees."
1# DHL Express India Private Limited: The courier, package delivery, and express mail firm has one of the largest air carriers worldwide and is the largest express service provider in India.
1# DHL Express India Private Limited: The courier, package delivery, and express mail firm has one of the largest air carriers worldwide and is the largest express service provider in India. "Their devotion to their culture and safety was remarkable. They supported the well-being of their employees and did a great job maintaining a collective organizational spirit and togetherness through this process," said Great Places to Work.
Published : June 21, 2021 05:30 PM IST

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Ask Our Experts CNBC TV18

Advertisement