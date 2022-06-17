

1 / 10 10. Accenture Solutions Private Limited: 2,80,000 employees | Accenture is a global professional services company that combines unmatched experience and specialised skills across 40 industries. The company offers strategy and consulting interactive, technology and operations services. Accenture rounds up the top 10 list of the best places to work in India. E-commerce giant Flipkart, content delivery network and cloud computing service provider Akamai Technologies, logistics giant DHL India, tech major Adobe, and financial software company Intuit feature in the top 15.



2 / 10 9. Nvidia Graphics Private Limited: 3,352 employees | Nvidia is an artificial intelligence hardware and software company with a presence in the gaming industry. Nvidia has evolved the graphics processing unit (GPU) into a computer brain at the intersection of virtual reality, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. Its initiatives like Beyond the Ordinary- Every Team Contributes and the Women In Technology (WIT) Committee make it one of the best places to work in India.



3 / 10 8. HP: 7,232 employees | Global IT giant Hewlett-Packard (HP sells hardware and software and provides related business services. Some of the people-focused initiatives of HP are The Body Achieves What The Mind Believes, its bi-monthly Wellness Sessions and the Own My Career initiative for employees.



4 / 10 7. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited: 6,454 employees | One of the leading casual dining chains in India, Barbeque Nation ranked 6th on the list of best companies to work at in India. Barbeque Nation owns and operates 152 outlets in India, five in UAE, one in Malaysia, and one in Oman. Its innovative initiatives, like Back to Basics, where employees are sent to work on the floor to understand the workforce's problems, and the Contribution towards Society initiative, make the company one of the most socially-inclusive ones in India.



5 / 10 6. ISS Facility Services India Private Limited: 39,966 employees | ISS is known for delivering integrated facility services, property and technical services, cleaning services, office support and project management. It also provides catering services, including guest house management, security services and transport (people mobility) services in India. ISS also excelled in the assessment and has great people-focused initiatives like Radio ISS, where employees get to talk with the top management in live shows, and the ISS Innovation Fair.



6 / 10 5. Salesforce: 6,382 employees | Salesforce.com is a cloud-based software company that provides customer relationship management (CRM) service and a suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. Salesforce earned the 5th rank in the best workplaces in India list by excelling on all parameters of the assessment. Some of its notable people-focused initiatives are Community Service, through which the company donated USD 240,00 to 15,000 people across the country during the pandemic. Another initiative is the Trailblazer Community Labs, through which the company is setting up educational labs in rural areas to facilitate access to technology and continuous learning.



7 / 10 4. SIS Limited: 2,33,249 employees | SIS Limited provides security, facility management and cash logistics services to institutions and businesses in the country. SIS also excelled on all parameters of the assessment, gaining 4th rank in the list. Its initiatives, like Coffee with the Leaders and Spirit of SIS Awards, making it one of the best workplaces in India.



8 / 10 3. Ford Motors: 7,814 employees | Ford India Private Limited is a subsidiary of the American Ford Motor Company. Ford Motors has also been certified as a Great Place to Work as it excelled the five counts of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture that are Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.



9 / 10 2. Aye Finance P Limited: 4,606 employees | Aye Finance P Limited, headquartered in Gurugram, provides business loans to micro-enterprises across the MSME sector in India. The company excelled in all five aspects of the assessment, with great initiatives like Khulke Bolo, which encourages employees to speak to their superiors openly, and the Aye Academy.