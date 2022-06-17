The Great Place to Work Institute has released the 2022 list of the best companies to work for in India. The institute evaluates over 10,000 organisations from 60 countries on various parameters. The companies that nominate themselves undergo rigorous evaluation. As part of the assessment, the companies are studied through two lenses — the first evaluates employee experience through the Trust Index survey and the second is a proprietary tool of the institute called the Culture Audit, which evaluates the quality of people practices in the company. Companies have to excel on five counts of High-Trust and High-Performance Culture, including Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Here's a look at the top 10 companies to work for in India for 2022.