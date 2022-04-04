As HDFC and HDFC Bank announce merger, here's a look at 10 biggest deals by Indian cos

In what could be the biggest merger in the financial sector in India, HDFC Ltd has announced that it will merge itself with HDFC Bank. As a result, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own around 41 percent of HDFC Bank. The share exchange ratio shall be 42 equity shares, credited as fully paid up, of face value of Re 1 each of HDFC Bank for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of HDFC. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are a popular way for companies to enter new markets and expand existing ones. It could be part of a company’s strategy to grow market share, expand geographically, cut competition or profit from patents. Here are the 10 biggest mergers of India: