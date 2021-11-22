As expensive valuations spook D-Street investors, 10 stocks worth looking at now



1 / 11 Benchmark Sensex plummeted on Monday in its worst single-day plunge in seven months. Sharp selling across sectors pulled the headline indices lower as the bears tightened their grip on the market amid concerns about expensive domestic valuations and the return of COVID restrictions in Europe. The 30-share BSE index ended 1,170.1 points or two percent lower at 58,465.9. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 348.3 points or two percent to 17,416.6. Here are 10 stocks that are relatively fair-valued basis today's stock market performance: (Image: Reuters)



2 / 11 HCL Technologies tops the list of 10 stocks that appear to be not so expensive at the current juncture. The bluechip IT stock has given an RoE of 20.1 percent in FY21 at an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio of 6.5.



3 / 11 Tech Mahindra has given an RoE of 19 percent in the current financial year with an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio of 5.3.



4 / 11 Escorts has an RoE of 21.5 percent in FY21. Its operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio stands at 4.7.



5 / 11 Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has given an RoE of 17.9 percent with an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio of 4.5.



6 / 11 ITC has given an RoE of 22 percent in FY21 with an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio of 4.3. ( Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 Wipro has given an RoE of 19.8 percent with an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio of 4.1.



8 / 11 Another IT major, Infosys has given an RoE of 27.5 percent in FY21 with an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio stands at 3.1.



9 / 11 Bajaj Auto has given an RoE of 18.6 percent in FY21 with an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio of 3. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 Tata Consultancy Services' has given an RoE of 38.6 percent in FY21 with an operating cash flow-to-market cap ratio of 3.