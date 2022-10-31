Apple to Verizon — Top 10 most valuable brands in 2022

SUMMARY Despite the intangibility of a brand, it is hard to refute how powerful it can be at increasing a company's bottom line. In view of this, consultancy firm Brand Finance published a list of the 100 most valuable global brands in its annual Global 500 Report. The top 10 firms are highlighted in the list below.

1 / 10

1. Apple ($355.1) | With a total brand worth of $335.1 billion, an increase of 35 percent over the previous year's assessment, Apple maintains its position as the most valuable brand in the world. One of the largest tech companies in the world, Apple has a monopoly on the smartphone industry, notably in the United States, where over 50 percent active smartphones are currently iPhones. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

2. Amazon ($350.3) | With a brand value of $350.3 billion, Amazon is a close second after Apple. This is not unexpected given that the tech juggernaut has frequently been tied for first place with Apple in past reports' rankings. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

3. Google ($263.4) | The tech behemoth, sometimes referred to as "the most powerful company in the world," is placed third in the global 500 survey by Brand Finance owing to its brand value of $350.3 billion, market domination, data collecting, and technological advantages in the field of artificial intelligence. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

4. Microsoft ($184.2) | The biggest software producer in the world, Microsoft is comfortably ranked fourth with a brand value of $184.2 billion. The corporation, which was established in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, is best known for its software offerings, which include the Microsoft Windows operating system, the Microsoft Office package, and the Internet Explorer web browser. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 10

5. Walmart ($111.9) | Walmart is a retail company that runs a network of hypermarkets (also known as supercentres), discount department stores, and grocery shops across the world. With 2.2 million employees, Walmart is the largest private employer in the world and comes in at number five on this list with a $111.9 billion brand value. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 10

6. Samsung Group ($107.3) | The South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate, Samsung Group is one of the world’s largest producers of electronic devices. With a $107.3 brand value, it is one of the most recognisable names in technology and contributes to nearly one-fifth of all exports from South Korea. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

7. Facebook ($101.2) | As of July 2022, Facebook, a social networking and online social media service owned by the American firm Meta Platforms, has 2.93 billion monthly active members, placing it third among the most popular websites globally. It is one of the most valuable brands in the world, estimated at $101.2 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

8. ICBC ($75.1) | ICBC is a Chinese multinational bank that operates around the world. It is ranked fourth on Forbes' list of the world's largest and most profitable enterprises in the world. With an estimated brand value of $75.1 billion, it ranks eight on this list. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

9. Huawei ($71.2) | Huawei Technologies is a Chinese multinational technology company that creates, develops, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and various smart gadgets. In July 2020, Huawei for the first time outsold Samsung and Apple in terms of the number of phones shipped globally. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

10. Verizon ($69.6) | Verizon is a global American telecommunications firm and a corporate component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With 120.9 million users as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, its mobile network is the largest cellular provider in the United States. (Image: Shutterstock)