SUMMARY The pandemic-era hiring frenzy has come to a screeching halt as companies reel from the aftermath. The latter half of 2022 saw massive layoffs, leaving many scrambling for work. And, just as people thought the new year would bring relief, giants like Google and Amazon delivered a crushing blow by laying off a big chunk of their employees in the first month of 2023. This sudden wave of unemployment has sent shockwaves throughout the job market, leaving many to question the stability of even the biggest corporations. Here's a closer look at the major companies that made devastating cuts in January and February 2023.

1 / 17

Zoom: The video communication giant announced that it will be downsizing its workforce by 1,300 employees, or 15 percent of its total staff, as the demand for its services begins to wane with the declining impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Eric Yuan shared the news in a blog post to employees, acknowledging the hard work and talent of the departing colleagues. Affected full-time employees, nicknamed "Zoomies" by the CEO, will receive up to 16 weeks of salary and health benefits in the US, as well as their fiscal 2023 annual bonus, vested stock options and RSUs for six months for US employees and through August 9, 2023, for non-US employees. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 17

Autodesk: Autodesk has announced that it is cutting approximately 250 jobs, becoming another tech company to lay off workers amid industry turbulence. The cuts represent less than 2 percent of Autodesk's worldwide workforce and are aimed at aligning resources to focus on key priorities this fiscal year. The company spokesperson stated that the cuts are not due to over-hiring or cost-cutting and that Autodesk is still actively hiring for many key positions. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 17

Infosys: Tech company Infosys has reportedly laid off nearly 600 newly hired employees for failing an internal assessment test, according to a recent media report. This news comes just after rival firm Wipro confirmed that it had terminated around 400 fresher employees for repeatedly underperforming in assessments even after training. The layoffs follow months of complaints from new recruits on social media, who claimed that IT firms including Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra were delaying their onboarding process. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 17

Byju's: Indian edtech start-up Byju's has reportedly laid off over 900 employees in its latest round of job cuts, with the reductions affecting engineering, content, logistics, and the company's international business, according to sources cited by CNBC-TV18.com. The sources also stated that the layoffs are being carried out through WhatsApp messages and meetings with managers and HR rather than official emails. Moneycontrol also reported, citing sources, that the company is urging employees to resign instead, as layoffs can have a negative impact on a company's portfolio. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 17

Amazon: Amazon Inc began its biggest-ever layoffs as the e-commerce giant let go of 18,000 employees on 19th January 2023. The layoffs were announced by Amazon's chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Jassy earlier this month as a cost-cutting measure. In a memo to the employees, the technology giant's boss said, "This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years." The company employed 1.54 million people at the end of the third quarter. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 17

Google: Google's parent Alphabet Inc cut down about 12,000 jobs on 20th January 2023 as it faces "a different economic reality", it said in a staff memo, the latest among tech giants to downsize after a pandemic-led hiring spree left them flabby in a weak economy. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet's CEO, said Alphabet would be paying affected employees 16 weeks of severance and six months' worth of health benefits in the US, with other regions receiving packages based on local laws and practices. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 17

Microsoft: Microsoft is letting go of 10,000 employees from January 18 through March 31 as the software maker braces for slower revenue growth. The company is taking a $1.2 billion charge in the fiscal second quarter that will result in a negative impact of 12 cents to earnings per share. The company plans to cut jobs in several engineering divisions on January 18, Bloomberg News reported. In contrast, Insider reported that Microsoft could cut recruiting staff by as much as one-third. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 17

Salesforce: As revenue for internet businesses slows, Salesforce began to lay off some 8,000 employees on January 4, 2023, and reduce office space. “We hired too many people leading into this economic downturn,” Salesforce’s chief executive said. On top of all that, Salesforce announced at its most recent earnings that it would not be projecting revenue for the next fiscal year for the first time in its history due to an uncertain economic environment. Salesforce employed just under 80,000 people at the end of October, up from about 48,000 three years earlier. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 17

Dell: Dell Technologies Inc layoffs around 6,650 jobs, or about 5 percent of its global workforce, Bloomberg reported on 6 February. In a memo viewed by Bloomberg, Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke stated, "The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future." (Image: Reuters)

10 / 17

IBM: IBM announced on January 25, 2023, that it will undertake a workforce reduction, affecting 3,900 employees. The move came after the company missed its annual cash flow target of $10 billion, registering a shortfall of $9.3 billion. Despite the layoffs, IBM remains dedicated to hiring for client-facing research and development, according to its CFO, James Kavanaugh. The shortfall was attributed to higher than anticipated working capital needs, according to a Reuters report. (Image: Reuters)

11 / 17

SAP: SAP, a German software company, announced plans to lay off 3,000 employees on January 26, as part of a targeted restructuring program to strengthen its core business. The CFO, Luka Mucic, stated that the cost savings from this move are expected to be moderate in 2023 and more significant in 2024, with a projected run rate savings of 300 million to 350 million euros. (Image: Reuters)

12 / 17

PayPal: PayPal, the fintech company, announced on January 31, 2023, that it will be cutting 7 percent of its workforce due to ongoing economic challenges, following in line with similar layoffs by other big tech companies and Wall Street firms looking to control costs. The company's CEO, Dan Schulman, stated that while they have made progress in reducing their cost structure, there is still more work to be done. The layoffs will occur in the near future and employees who are impacted will be informed by their team leaders. (Image: Reuters)

13 / 17

Spotify: Spotify announced on January 23 that it is cutting 6 percent of its global workforce as the music streaming company contends with a gloomy economic environment that has seen consumers and advertisers alike limit their spending. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, which means the cuts impact about 600 employees. Shares of Spotify climbed more than 3 percent on news of the cost-cutting measures. (Image: Reuters)

14 / 17

Intel: Intel recently laid off 544 employees in California as part of its cost-cutting measures amidst declining economic conditions. In October, the company announced plans to reduce its workforce and product portfolio. Despite being a leading chipmaker, Intel's revenue saw a drop of 20 percent in 2022, as per data from Gartner. To tackle this, Intel aims to reduce its annual budget by $3 billion in the current year and between $8 billion to $10 billion by 2025. (Image: Shutterstock)

15 / 17

Match: Match Group, the owner of the dating app Tinder, has announced that it is laying off approximately 8 percent of its workforce, following a downbeat forecast for its first-quarter revenue which was below market expectations. According to the company's CFO, Gary Swidler, the job cuts have already begun in the US and are ongoing in other countries. This move by Match Group follows a trend among big tech companies and financial giants to reduce staff as a cost-saving measure in light of concerns about an economic recession. (Image: Shutterstock)

16 / 17

Wayfair: Wayfair, a company specializing in home goods and furniture, has announced the layoffs of 1,750 employees, which is roughly 10 percent of its total workforce. The company stated that the cuts will include 18 percent of its corporate employees, aimed at streamlining management and becoming more agile. These layoffs are part of a larger cost-reduction plan initiated in August of 2022, which includes previously announced cuts of 870 positions. The cost-saving measures are expected to bring annual savings of over $1.4 billion and help the company achieve break-even adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization in 2023, moving towards positive free cash flow. (Image: Shutterstock)

17 / 17

Swiggy: Food delivery platform Swiggy is laying off 380 employees due to slowing growth and a need to revisit indirect costs to reach profitability goals. CEO Sriharsha Majety acknowledged that the overhiring was a result of poor judgement and expressed regret in a letter to employees. The impacted employees will receive career transition support for the next three months and reimbursement for relocation expenses, if applicable. They will also be able to keep their work laptops to aid in their job search. (Image: Shutterstock)