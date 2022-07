1 / 5 5. Rajesh Gopinathan — TCS | Tata Consultancy Services CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan took home Rs 25.75 crore in total compensation for the financial year 2021-22. The figure was an increase of 26.6 percent over his last annual pay package. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 5 4. C.P. Gurnani — Tech Mahindra | Managing Director and CEO at Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani saw a hike of 189 percent to Rs 63.4 crore for FY22. Gurnani’s compensation included salary, stock compensation benefits and post-employment benefits for the one-year period. Tech Mahindra is the fifth largest IT exporter in the country. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 5 3. Salil Parekh — Infosys | Even as Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, drew Rs 71.02 crore per annum in 2021-22, the shareholders of the company have approved a proposal to extend Parekh’s term at the helm till 2027 while also increasing his compensation package to Rs 79.75 crore. (Image: PTI)



4 / 5 2. Thierry Delaporte — Wipro | After taking over the role of CEO and Managing Director at Wipro, Frenchman Thierry Delaporte received a compensation package of Rs 79.8 crore (USD 10.51 million) for FY22, a hike from Rs 64.3 crore (USD 8.7 million) that he received for FY21. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)