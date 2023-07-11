America's richest self-made women — Forbes' top ten

SUMMARY In a year marked by economic recovery and stock market growth, Forbes has released its annual list of America's top ten richest self-made women. These successful entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers have amassed incredible fortunes through their diverse ventures, contributing to a cumulative net worth of $124 billion, a remarkable 12 percent increase from the previous year. Here are the remarkable women who have secured their positions among America's wealthiest:

Diane Hendricks: Topping the list for the sixth consecutive year, Diane Hendricks boasts a net worth of $15 billion. Hendricks chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding, and windows in the United States. Notably, she has also invested millions in local economic development, revitalising communities and attracting new businesses to her home state of Wisconsin. (Image: Forbes)

Judy Love and Family: With a net worth of $10.2 billion, Judy Love, alongside her late husband Tom, founded Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores in 1964. This truck stop and convenience store chain has flourished under her leadership, with her four children now sharing ownership and responsibility as co-CEOs. Their dedication and astute business acumen have transformed Love's into a thriving enterprise, boasting over 610 stores across 41 states. (Image: Forbes)

Judy Faulkner: As the founder of Epic Systems, a leading medical-record software provider, Judy Faulkner has built an impressive net worth of $7.4 billion. Epic's software supports the medical records of millions of patients and is utilised by medical centres like Johns Hopkins and Mayo Clinic. Notably, Faulkner has committed to donating 99 percent of her assets to a private charitable foundation. (Image: Forbes)

Lynda Resnick: Lynda Resnick, together with her husband Stewart, has garnered a net worth of $5.3 billion through their agricultural ventures. The couple co-founded the Wonderful Company, one of the largest farming operations in America, which specialises in growing fruits and nuts. Beyond their business success, the Resnicks have dedicated themselves to philanthropy, pledging over $2 billion to support causes such as climate change research. (Image: Reuters)

Thai Lee: Thai Lee, the CEO of IT provider SHI International, has established a net worth of $4.8 billion. SHI International boasts an impressive client base, including industry giants like Boeing and AT&T. Lee's journey from Bangkok to South Korea and finally the United States has been marked by hard work and determination, leading her to excel in the IT industry and secure her position among America's top self-made women. (Image: Forbes)

Johnelle Hunt: With a net worth of $4.4 billion, Johnelle Hunt, along with her late husband Johnnie, founded JB Hunt Transport Services, a prominent trucking firm, in 1969. Their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence propelled the company to become one of the nation's largest transportation companies, generating a staggering $14.8 billion in sales. Hunt's philanthropic endeavors include a generous $5 million donation to the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Center. (Image: Forbes)

Gail Miller: Gail Miller, the owner of the Larry H. Miller Group, has achieved a net worth of $4.2 billion. Miller's business empire spans various industries, including real estate, healthcare, finance, and entertainment. Under her leadership, the Larry H. Miller Group grew from a single Toyota dealership to the eighth-largest auto dealer group in the United States. Miller's influence extends beyond business, as she co-owned the Utah Jazz NBA team and published an inspiring book titled "Courage To Be You: Inspiring Lessons From An Unexpected Journey." (Image: Forbes)

Marian Ilitch: Marian Ilitch, known affectionately as Mrs. I, boasts a net worth of $4 billion. Alongside her late husband Mike, she co-founded Little Caesars Pizza, a highly successful pizza chain that generates over $4.5 billion in annual systemwide sales. Ilitch's business ventures extend to the Detroit Red Wings NHL team and MotorCity Casino Hotel. Furthermore, she is actively involved in the revitalisation of Detroit through her role in developing a $1.4 billion sports and entertainment district. (Image: Forbes)

Elizabeth Uihlein: As the president of Uline, a leading distributor of shipping, packaging, and industrial supplies, Elizabeth Uihlein has secured a net worth of $3.7 billion. Uline's impressive revenue of $6.1 billion and extensive product catalog have made it North America's largest distributor in its sector. Uihlein and her husband Richard are also notable for their significant contributions to political campaigns, with reported donations exceeding $190 million. (Image: Youtube)

Peggy Cherng: Rounding off the list is Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Express, a renowned Chinese fast-food chain with over 2,300 locations and an estimated $5.4 billion in annual sales. Cherng's dedication and strategic expertise have been instrumental in streamlining operations and enhancing customer satisfaction. In addition to her success in the food industry, Cherng and her husband have made substantial donations, including $30 million to Caltech's medical engineering department. (Image: Shutterstock)