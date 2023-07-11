America's richest self-made women — Forbes' top ten

SUMMARY In a year marked by economic recovery and stock market growth, Forbes has released its annual list of America's top ten richest self-made women. These successful entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers have amassed incredible fortunes through their diverse ventures, contributing to a cumulative net worth of $124 billion, a remarkable 12 percent increase from the previous year. Here are the remarkable women who have secured their positions among America's wealthiest:

Diane Hendricks: Topping the list for the sixth consecutive year, Diane Hendricks boasts a net worth of $15 billion. Hendricks chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding, and windows in the United States. Notably, she has also invested millions in local economic development, revitalising communities and attracting new businesses to her home state of Wisconsin. (Image: Forbes)

Judy Love and Family: With a net worth of $10.2 billion, Judy Love, alongside her late husband Tom, founded Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores in 1964. This truck stop and convenience store chain has flourished under her leadership, with her four children now sharing ownership and responsibility as co-CEOs. Their dedication and astute business acumen have transformed Love's into a thriving enterprise, boasting over 610 stores across 41 states. (Image: Forbes)