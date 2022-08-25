In Pictures | A look at Amazon's first all-women delivery station in Mizoram

SUMMARY Situated on the border of India and Myanmar, this newly launched station in Champhai, Mizoram, is Amazon’s sixth all-women partner delivery station in the country

1 / 7

Even while working as a delivery associate, Mizoram-based Christina Rindiki, always dreamt of building her own logistics business. Now, as the entrepreneur of Amazon’s first all-women delivery station in Northeast India, she not only has an opportunity to realise her dreams but can also help other women from the region become financially independent. “This opportunity has enabled me to empower more women like me and assist them in becoming self-sufficient, ultimately helping me to achieve my goals and aspirations,” said Christina. This newly launched station is located in Champhai, the district capital of Mizoram, which is close to the Myanmar-India border.

2 / 7

Strengthening Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) commitment | The launch of this all-women delivery station complements Amazon India’s efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector whilst strengthening its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) commitment. Amazon India already has five all-women delivery stations operated by partners, one each in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and two stations in Kerala. Speaking about the launch of the all-women partner delivery station, Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India, said, “At Amazon India, we are committed to providing women with equal access to work, growth opportunities, and resources that help them broaden their horizon. The launch of the first all-women delivery station in Mizoram is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to give women secure and fulfilling opportunities to become self-sufficient and independent. As Amazon India continues to expand its reach in the Northeast region, the women working at this all-women partner delivery station will serve as an inspiration to many more.”

3 / 7

Opportunities for women from the region | The launch of the station in the North-east region not only enables Amazon India to deepen its reach to customers but also provides growth and work opportunities for DSPs and the associates they hire. This newly launched station is completely managed and run by women across managerial and delivery associate roles. These opportunities will be in roles ranging from station managers, process associates, and delivery associates. All associates are provided with training support across different aspects including customer service, handling packages, technology and safety. The company has introduced several measures to ensure a safe workplace for women by creating awareness about health and safety, and building various feedback mechanisms, along with a dedicated helpline number for associates to dial in for any support or help needed during the day.

4 / 7

“For me, financial independence is of utmost priority. While working as a delivery associate with Amazon, I always dreamt of stepping on the entrepreneurial path and starting my own logistics business. In 2020, I joined as a supervisor at Amazon’s partner delivery station in Bawngkawn, Aizawal. When I came across an opportunity to start an all-women partner delivery station in Champhai this year, I took a leap of faith, turned my dream into reality, and became Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner. It gives me a sense of pride, as this opportunity has enabled me to positively impact the lives of women and their families from the region,” says Christina Rindiki, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner who manages the all-women delivery station in Champhai, Mizoram.

5 / 7

Delivering in remote locations | The power-packed team of women will deliver hundreds of packages daily to Amazon customers within a radius of 10 kilometres, in neighbouring areas like Kanan, Kahrawt, Venglai, Vengthlang, Vengsang, and Bethel among others. “Champhai is a remote location and it brings plenty of challenges. Being the only working member in the family of five, my life has not been very easy and I have faced a lot of financial difficulties. When I came across an opportunity to deliver packages for Amazon’s customers in such a remote location, I decided to enroll myself. This was one of the best decisions, which has positively changed my life. I am proud to have joined Amazon’s first all-women partner delivery station in Northeast,” said K Vanlalremruati, a woman delivery associate from the all-women delivery station in Champhai, Mizoram.

6 / 7

Delivery stations are the starting point for Amazon’s ‘last-mile delivery’ in which ordered products are consolidated from fulfillment centers and sortation centres and delivered to the doorstep of customers in the surrounding area. Over the years, Amazon has invested in deepening its presence in Northeast India and now has close to 70 Amazon-owned and Partner Delivery Stations that ensure direct delivery presence in close to 400 pin codes across the region. Amazon India delivers to all 100 percent of the serviceable pin codes across the country, with over 97 percent pin codes with direct delivery presence now able to receive their deliveries within 2 days of placing an order.

7 / 7

Opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the hinterlands of the country The Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers. The DSP program has helped Amazon India expand its reach into India’s hinterlands and enabled aspiring entrepreneurs to develop and launch their delivery businesses. The partners also use their local knowledge of the community and the technological support offered by Amazon India to seamlessly fulfil delivery promises to customers. Currently, more than 350 Indian businesses are managing 1,800 Partner Delivery Stations in 750 cities and towns, employing tens of thousands of people.