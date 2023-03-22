English
10 Indian business tycoons who have received the Padma Bhushan
SUMMARY

President of India Droupadi Murmu will bestow the Padma Bhushan today on Kannada novelist and screenwriter SL Bhyrappa, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy. Let's take a look at some businesspersons who have been honoured with India's top civilian award.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu will confer Padma Bhushan Awards for 2023 at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 22. Those who will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan this year include Kannada novelist and screenwriter SL Bhyrappa, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, and author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy. Let's take a look at businesspersons who have been confered with one of India's highest civilian awards. (Image: PTI)

Ratan Tata | Year:  2000 | The former Chairman of Tata Sons, one of India's largest business conglomerates, Ratan Tata has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to industry and trade. He is known for his visionary leadership and philanthropic initiatives. (image: Reuters) 

Adi Godrej | Year: 2012 | The Chairman of the Godrej Group, Adi Godrej has been instrumental in transforming the family-owned business into a global conglomerate. He has also been actively involved in promoting sustainable development and social welfare. (Image: Reuters) 

Shiv Nadar | Year: 2008 | The founder of HCL, one of India's leading IT companies, Shiv Nadar has been recognised for his pioneering role in the technology industry. He is also a noted philanthropist and educationist. (Image: Reuters)

Azim Premji | Year: 2011 | The founder of Wipro, one of India's largest IT services companies, Azim Premji has been recognised for his contributions to the Indian IT industry and his philanthropic initiatives. Premji was instrumental in promoting ethical business practices and corporate social responsibility. (Image: Wipro)

NR Narayana Murthy | Year: 2008 | The co-founder of Infosys, one of India's leading IT companies, NR Narayana Murthy has been recognised for his role in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the technology industry. He is known for his advocacy of corporate governance and transparency. (Image: Reuters)

Uday Kotak | Yera: 2013 | Uday Kotak, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has been recognised for his contributions to the Indian financial sector. Kotak is a leading figure in the banking industry due to his innovative approach to banking and his advocacy of financial inclusion. (Image: Reuters)

Anand Mahindra | Year: 2020 |The Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has been recognised for his contributions to the Indian automobile industry and his leadership in promoting sustainability and social welfare. (Image: Reuters)

Sunil Mittal | Year:  2007 | The founder of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Mittal has been recognized for his contributions to the Indian telecom industry and his role in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

Rahul Bajaj | Year: 2001 | The Chairman of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj has been recognised for his contributions to the Indian manufacturing sector and his leadership in promoting sustainable development and social welfare. (Image: Reuters)

Karsanbhai Patel | Year:  2010 | The founder of Nirma, one of India's leading consumer goods companies, Karsanbhai Patel has been recognised for his role in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the consumer goods industry. He is known for his advocacy of affordable products for the masses. (Image: PTI)

