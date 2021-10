1 / 10 "Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.”









2 / 10 “Never invest at unreasonable valuations. Never run for companies which are in limelight.”









3 / 10 “Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your time before putting money in any stock.”









4 / 10 “See the world as it is, rather than what you would like it to be.”









5 / 10 “Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.”









6 / 10 “Stock markets are always right. Never time the market.”









7 / 10 “Learn from mistakes. Learn to take a loss.”









8 / 10









9 / 10