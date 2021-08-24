World's best airports in 2021: Singapore's Changi Airport drops to No 3; find out which city takes top spot



1 / 12

UK-based consultancy company Skytrax released its latest ranking of the best airports in the world. Singapore’s acclaimed Changi Airport lost the top spot in the annual list for the first time in nearly 10 years. India’s Indra Gandhi International Airport in Delhi also managed to climb 5 spots to end up at 45 in a year that has been marred with challenges for airlines and airports across the world. (Image: AP Photo)