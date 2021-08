The aviation sector has faced the brunt of the pandemic-induced global lockdowns, which not only affected their profits, but led many to completely shut operations. With international flights not operational, airlines helped in stepping up the fight against COVID-19 by transporting essential goods, including vaccines across the globe. The industry is slowly moving towards normalcy. Nonetheless, Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings published the 'World's top airlines 2021' list ranking the best carriers on various parameters such as safety, in-flight service, passenger comfort and flight routes. In view of the current situation, the airlines were also judged in part by how they responded to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Here is a look at the top-10 airlines in the world for 2021. (Image: Reuters)