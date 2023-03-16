Singapore’s Changi Airport is ‘World’s Best Airport’ again: Check out the top 10

SUMMARY Singapore’s Changi airport has been named the World’s Best Airport in the Skytrax annual ranking report. After losing its long-held spot to Qatar for two years during the height of pandemic restrictions, Changi grabbed the top spot for a record 12th time.

Singapore Changi Airport topped Skytrax list for eight years consecutively, but in 2021 and 2022 it dropped a couple of spots as passenger numbers fell during the pandemic. This allowed Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, to take the top spot. Skytrax, a UK-based air transport research firm, compiles its list by surveying travellers from across the world and asking them to rate their airport experience. Here’s a look at the top 10 airports in the world, according to Skytrax. (Image: Reuters)

Singapore Changi Airport | Singapore Changi Airport has been a perennial favourite with travellers, which offers something for everyone. It is one of the busiest passenger hubs and is famous for its unrivalled passenger experiences. (Image: Reuters)

Hamad International Airport | Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar has been described as the most architecturally significant terminal complex in the world. The airport held the top spot in the list in the previous year replacing Changi. (Image: Reuters)

Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) | Tokyo Haneda International Airport is Japan’s busiest airport. It ranks highly on the list for its user-friendly terminal facilities, and it has set a benchmark in cleanliness and ambience. (Image: Reuters)

Incheon International Airport | The largest airport in South Korea, the Incheon International Airport is one of the busiest in the world. Incheon airport is certified as a 5-star airport for its facilities, comfort, cleanliness, shopping, food and staff service. (Image: Reuters)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport | The largest international airport in France, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is the principal hub for Air France. Opened in 1974, the airport is certified as a 4-star airport for its facilities, comfort staff service, transfer, cleanliness, shopping, food, security and immigration processes. (Image: Reuters)

Istanbul Airport | Istanbul Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey. The airport has won the approval of several international institutions with its strong infrastructure, superior technology, and premium travel experience. (Image: Reuters)

Munich Airport | The second busiest airport in Germany, Munich Airport is the secondary hub for Lufthansa German Airlines. With over 150 retail stores and over 50 places to eat and drink, the airport provides a city centre-like feel for travellers. (Image: Reuters)

Zurich Airport | Zurich Airport is the busiest in Switzerland. The airport was also named the cleanest airport in Europe, and it claims to have the best airport security in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Narita International Airport (Tokyo) | Tokyo Narita Airport serves as the international hub for Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways. The airport is certified as a 4-star airport for facilities, terminal comfort and cleanliness, shopping, food, staff service, and security/immigration. (Image: Reuters)

Madrid-Barajas Airport | Madrid Barajas Airport is the main airport of Madrid and it was previously named Europe’s most “passenger-friendly” capital city airport by the booking platform Omio. (Image: Reuters)