Lotus-shaped terminal, high-tech check-in system and more – a look at the Shivamogga airport

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore by the Central government under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister. The airport was earlier going to be named after Yediyurappa, but he turned down the proposal. (Image: Twitter)

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore by the Central government under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

The airport is located 8.8 km from the city centre of Shivamogga district and is the ninth commercial airport to become operational in the state. The other eight airports are located in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi and Mangaluru. (Image: Twitter)

Located near Sogandi, the airport is built on a total area of 662.38 acres. The prime minister's aircraft was the first one to land at the airport, as per a News18 report. (Image: Twitter)

The Shivamogga Airport will have the second longest runway of any airport in Karnataka after the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru.

The new airport is equipped with a fire station, a taxiway, an apron, an approach road, a peripheral road, and a compound wall. The airport’s passenger terminal building has been built with a high-tech check-in system to ensure a smooth flow of passenger traffic. (Image: Twitter)

The airport will use communication systems that are based on the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said. This is Modi's fifth visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May. (Image: Twitter)

Prior to the inauguration, Modi inspected the model of the new lotus-shaped airport. He praised the grandiosity and beauty of the airport and said it was a combination of Karnataka’s tradition and technology. (Image: Twitter)

Addressing a huge gathering, PM Modi said, "Before 2014, only big cities had airports. There was no policy to build airports in smaller cities. Before 2014, only 74 airports were built in seven decades. The BJP government has built 74 new airports in nine years. When airports are built, foreigners with dollars and pounds visit and there would be employment opportunities." (Image: PTI)