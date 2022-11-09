PM Modi to inaugurate astounding Rs 5000 crore terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport: See pics

SUMMARY Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and will handle around 5 to 6 crore passengers annually from the current capacity of 2.5 crore. The terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city and will give travellers an experience of walking in a garden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in the Garden city of Bengaluru on November 11. Terminal 2 will double the passenger-handling capacity and number of counters for check-in and immigration at the airport. (Image: PIB India)

A sum of Rs 5,000 crore has been spent to build Terminal 2, which will soon be able to handle around 5 to 6 crore passengers annually from the current capacity of 2.5 crore. The terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city and give passenger an experience of walking in a garden. Passengers will pass through 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens, which are being developed using indigenous technology. (Image: PIB India)

As part of his visit to Bengaluru, PM Modi will also inaugurate a statue of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, on the premises of the airport. (Image: PIB India)

This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. As part of his visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate the statue of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, on the premises of the airport. The PM will also visit Bengaluru along with French President Emmanuel Macron and will address the 25th edition 'Bengaluru Tech Summit'. (Image: PIB India)