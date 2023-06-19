Paris Air show returns after 4-years; Renault unveils jet-inspired SUV Rafale on day 1

SUMMARY The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the 54th Paris Air Show is ready to take flight. Get ready to witness the aviation industry soar to new heights and pave the way for a dynamic future in the skies.

The highly anticipated 54th edition of the Paris Air Show has finally kicked off, opening its doors to trade guests on Monday, June 19, and the general public on Friday, June 23. This year's event marks the aviation industry's grand return to growth since the global COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the sector. With an array of exciting exhibits and groundbreaking technologies on display, aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals alike are gearing up for an unforgettable week. (Image: Twitter)

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault, unveiled the highly anticipated Rafale, a brand-new model that promises to redefine the market with its sleek and captivating coupe-SUV design. Set to hit the market in mid-2024, this vehicle is equipped with two hybrid powertrain choices, offering customers an environmentally friendly and powerful driving experience. The Rafale's starting price is estimated to be approximately £40,000, making it an attractive option for those seeking a combination of style, performance, and affordability. (Image: Renault)

To commence the festivities, President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the show on Monday, adding an air of prestige to the proceedings. He graced the occasion by posing for a picture alongside multiple esteemed astronauts, capturing the essence of human exploration and innovation. (Image: Twitter)

As the world's largest air show, the Paris Air Show holds immense significance in the aviation calendar. The last edition, held in 2019, drew an impressive 139,840 trade visitors from 185 countries during the initial days of the week. The event then opened its gates to a staggering 176,630 visitors from the general public between Friday and Sunday, captivating aviation enthusiasts from around the globe. (Image: Twitter)

Spanning a total of seven days, the Paris Air Show promises an exhilarating experience for attendees. From Monday to Thursday, the event caters exclusively to trade visitors, providing a platform for companies to showcase their latest technological advancements and strike crucial deals. (Image: Twitter)

On Friday, the gates swing open to the general public, allowing aviation enthusiasts of all ages to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring world of aviation. The show will be open to the public from 08:30 until 18:00 each day. (Image: Twitter)

Tickets for the Paris Air Show are still available, with the option to purchase them at the door. The prices are as follows: €65 ($70.63) for a one-day trade ticket, €17 ($18.47) for a one-day public ticket, and €29 ($31.51) for a one-day public ticket including grandstand entrance. It is important to note that grandstand tickets are limited, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early. (Image: Twitter)