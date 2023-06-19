CNBC TV18
Paris Air show returns after 4-years; Renault unveils jet-inspired SUV Rafale on day 1

By Anand Singha  Jun 19, 2023 5:33:48 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the 54th Paris Air Show is ready to take flight. Get ready to witness the aviation industry soar to new heights and pave the way for a dynamic future in the skies.

The highly anticipated 54th edition of the Paris Air Show has finally kicked off, opening its doors to trade guests on Monday, June 19, and the general public on Friday, June 23. This year's event marks the aviation industry's grand return to growth since the global COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the sector. With an array of exciting exhibits and groundbreaking technologies on display, aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals alike are gearing up for an unforgettable week. (Image: Twitter)

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault, unveiled the highly anticipated Rafale, a brand-new model that promises to redefine the market with its sleek and captivating coupe-SUV design. Set to hit the market in mid-2024, this vehicle is equipped with two hybrid powertrain choices, offering customers an environmentally friendly and powerful driving experience. The Rafale's starting price is estimated to be approximately £40,000, making it an attractive option for those seeking a combination of style, performance, and affordability. (Image: Renault)

